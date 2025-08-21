The Houston Texans enter the 2025 NFL season with one of the league’s most exciting rosters and a legitimate shot to contend for a Super Bowl. Behind the rapid rise of quarterback C.J. Stroud, the emergence of Will Anderson Jr. as a defensive star, and the leadership of head coach DeMeco Ryans, Houston is no longer building — it’s competing.

But even championship-caliber teams have a missing piece, and for the Texans, that piece is a dominant interior defensive lineman capable of transforming their front seven into a nightmarish unit. The last-minute trade they must pursue before Week 1 of the 2025 season is for Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Why Houston Needs DeForest Buckner Up Front

Under Ryans, the Texans’ identity has been built on an attacking defense that punishes quarterbacks and dictates games up front. Their pass rush revolves around young superstar Will Anderson, who racked up double-digit sacks in his sophomore campaign while showing flashes of becoming a perennial All-Pro. Yet as good as Anderson is, he doesn’t have a consistent interior partner to collapse pockets from the inside.

Houston’s run defense was solid in 2024, but not elite. Too often, opposing quarterbacks were able to step up into clean pockets, mitigating the effectiveness of their pass rush off the edge. Adding a disruptive interior presence is the logical next step to completing this defense.

That’s what makes Buckner the ideal target. At 31, he remains one of the league’s premier defensive tackles. His ability to generate pressure up the middle, stuff the run, and command double teams has been the foundation of Indy’s defense for years. Pairing him with Anderson would not only maximize Houston’s pass rush but also create chaos for AFC quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Trevor Lawrence — all potential playoff foes.

Why the Colts Might Trade Buckner

On the surface, trading Buckner doesn’t sound like something the Colts would consider. He’s been the heart of their defense since arriving via trade from San Francisco in 2020. But when assessing Indianapolis’ situation, it isn’t far-fetched.

The Colts are transitioning into the Daniel Jones’s era, after they benched their young rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. While their defense has talent, Buckner is entering the final stages of his prime and carries a sizable cap hit. With Richardson’s eventual extension looming and the need to add more weapons offensively, Indianapolis could decide to gain draft flexibility by moving their star tackle sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, the Colts already have emerging young players along the defensive line and could look to retool with cheaper options. Buckner’s value is highest now, which makes this the perfect moment for both Indianapolis to maximize a return and for Houston to capitalize on a championship window.

The Trade Proposal

Texans Receive:

DT DeForest Buckner

Colts Receive:

2026 second-round pick

2025 third-round pick

DT Sheldon Rankins

This deal works for both sides. Houston adds a top-tier interior defensive lineman without parting with its most valuable long-term assets, while the Colts get two strong draft picks and a serviceable veteran in Rankins to ease the short-term loss of Buckner.

From Houston’s perspective, the picks given up are well worth the upgrade. The Texans currently have one of the most balanced rosters in the AFC, a young franchise quarterback on a rookie deal, and a coach who has already proven he can maximize talent. This is the time to swing big.

For the Colts, moving Buckner is less about 2025 and more about the future. Richardson’s development requires resources on offense, and the additional draft ammunition could provide receivers, offensive linemen, or even future trade assets.

Ryans understands the value of a dominant front better than anyone, having led San Francisco’s defense during their Super Bowl run with a front anchored by Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. Bringing that blueprint to Houston means adding a Buckner-like figure. This trade would do exactly that — quite literally.

The Texans are close. They have the quarterback, the weapons, the coach, and the momentum. What they need is one last puzzle piece to elevate the defense from good to championship-caliber. DeForest Buckner is exactly that piece.

If Houston truly wants to turn 2025 into a year where it doesn’t just contend but aims to bring home its first Lombardi Trophy, it must act boldly now. Buckner isn’t just a luxury; he’s the kind of move that can tilt playoff games.

For the Texans, the time is right, the player is perfect, and the opportunity is there. Pulling off a last-minute trade for DeForest Buckner is the step that could turn Houston from AFC threat to Super Bowl favorite.