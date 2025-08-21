Aug 21, 2025 at 10:17 AM ET

A new XR movie from Roadhouse director Doug Liman called Asteroid has assembled an all-star cast, including Josh Allen's wife, Hailee Steinfeld, and Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf.

Deadline reports Liman's new movie will premiere at the Venice Film Festival soon. Steinfeld and Metcalf star alongside Rhenzy Feliz, Ron Perlman, Leon Mandel, and Freida Pinto.

Liman produced the project through his 30 Ninjas company. Additionally, Google's 100 Zeros also produced it. Asteroid will be one of 30 projects competing in the Venice Film Festival's Immersive Competition running from August 27 to September 6. For those who will miss it in Venice, Asteroid will be available later in the year on Google's Android XR platform.

What is the Hailee Steinfeld and DK Metcalf-led movie Asteroid about?

According to Deadline's report, Asteroid “follows a group of strangers who take the risk of a lifetime to travel to a nearby asteroid for the opportunity to mine for wealth beyond their wildest dreams.”

Asteroid is Steinfeld's latest high-profile project. She is coming off a performance in Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which also starred Michael B. Jordan.

She is best known for her roles in the Pitch Perfect and Spider-Verse series. Steinfeld has also starred in Bumblebee, Arcane, Dickinson, and Hawkeye in the MCU.

Steinfeld recently got married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Their wedding was held in California in May 2025. They had been together for a couple of years before they tied the knot.

Metcalf, meanwhile, is getting ready for his first season with the Steelers. He previously spent the first seven years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During the 2025 offseason, Metcalf was traded to the Steelers. In seven seasons with the Seahawks, Metcalf made two Pro Bowls and was named Second-team All-Pro in 2020.