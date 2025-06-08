The Seattle Storm got a huge win on Saturday that put them over the .500 mark on the season. Seattle defeated Phoenix 89-77 in a game that they controlled for a full forty minutes. One Storm player had an impressive performance against her former team on Saturday night.

Storm guard Skylar Diggins had an incredible game against her former team.

Diggins logged 26 points, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and four three-pointers made on Saturday in 35 minutes on the court. She took control in the second half, scoring 22 of her 26 points in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Diggins came out with a plan to play more aggressively against the Mercury.

“It’s about time,” Diggins said via Percey Allen of The Seattle Times. “I did not like my last weekend. I didn’t like my homestand. I wanted to come out and be aggressive.”

Diggins played three seasons for the Mercury from 2020-22. This is her second season as a member of the Storm.

Storm coach Noelle Quinn praises Skylar Diggins for dominating second half

Diggins' domination did not go unnoticed.

Article Continues Below

Storm coach Noelle Quinn praised Diggins for making an impressive comeback during the second half.

“We saw an elite player staying in the moment and not doing anything other than what we know she can do,” Quinn said. “She can score the basketball, be a playmaker and be aggressive. She didn’t let the 1-for-8 get her down. She was still doing very good things on the basketball floor.”

Quinn added that Diggins' resiliency has helped her in the past few games against the Mercury.

“The resiliency that she showed to get back to her comfort and do the things that we know she can do for us. She’s been locked in the last couple days in practice and trying to get her back comfortable, and I think she found her rhythm in the second half.”

Diggins logged 24 points and a career-high 14 assists in Seattle's previous game against Phoenix.

Next up for the Storm is a home game against the undefeated Lynx on Wednesday night.