There is only one team left undefeated in the 2025 WNBA regular season after the Seattle Storm scored a 94-84 victory on Wednesday night over the Minnesota Lynx at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Lynx entered the contest carrying a shiny 9-0 record, but they're now at 9-1 following the loss, thus leaving the New York Liberty as the last team without a blemish on their slate in the campaign.

Seattle leaned on its balanced attack from the team's starters to overcome the visitors. Nneka Ogwumike paced the Storm with 21 points on an efficient 9-for-14 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes. Meanwhile, Erica Wheeler provided 20 points on 7-for-13 shooting with three 3-pointers and nine assists in 31 minutes for the Storm, who improved their record to 6-4 overall and 4-2 at home.

Wheeler was emotional in the postgame interview, as she talked about her performance and the clutch shots he made down the stretch to stave off the Lynx.

“You guys are amazing,” said Wheeler, who played with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in 2024 (via Aaron Levine of Fox 13 Sports). “That’s heart, that’s dedication, that’s love – that’s what I’ve been feeling since I’ve been here. That’s why I’m emotional.”

Skylar Diggins added 18 points for the Storm and hit a major career milestone in the contest. Diggins, a six-time WNBA All-Star, scored her 5,000th career point in the league during the win over the Lynx.

Seattle's offense ended up being too much to handle for the Lynx. As a team, the Storm made 56.6 percent of their attempts from the floor. But Seattle's defense played a major part in the home team's victory as well. The Lynx turned the ball over 13 times, and those errors were converted into 22 points by Seattle, which also outscored Minnesota in the paint by a big margin, 50-32.

With their latest triumph, the Storm avenged its 82-77 defeat on May 27 at Target Center in Minnesota at the hands of the Lynx while extending its win streak to three games. Looking ahead, the Storm will next take on the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center in San Francisco this coming Saturday. The Lynx, on the other hand, will try to rebound right away on Saturday versus the Los Angeles Sparks at home.