Minnesota Lynx All-Star Napheesa Collier made bonkers WNBA history, becoming the only player ever to record five steals and two blocks in a single quarter. She pulled off the feat in the opening quarter of Minnesota’s 82-77 win over the Seattle Storm at Target Center on Tuesday night.

The 2024 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year showed exactly why she earned that title.

In 37 minutes, Collier collected 10 rebounds, five assists, and 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting. Her suffocating defense powered the Lynx to a 26-11 first-quarter lead. Although the Storm roared back and closed the third quarter at 54-51, the Lynx held firm to seal the win. With the victory, Minnesota improved to a perfect 5-0. Seattle, meanwhile, dropped to 3-2.

Collier, a two-time All-WNBA First Team honoree, has been on fire since the start of the season. She’s averaging 28.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 1 block per game. Her all-around play has been key to the Lynx’s unbeaten run.

Under head coach Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx hold a joint-record four WNBA championships. They share that mark with the Houston Comets and Seattle Storm. Remarkably, all four titles came in the past decade. Last year, the Lynx added the Commissioner’s Cup, with Collier named tournament MVP. However, they fell short in the WNBA Finals, losing to the New York Liberty in a winner-take-all Game 5. That win gave New York its first championship since joining the league in 1997.

Since joining Minnesota in 2019, Collier has built an impressive resume. She boasts four All-Star nods, an All-WNBA Second Team selection, three All-Defensive Team honors, and a Rookie of the Year award. As one of the league’s best two-way players, Collier anchors Minnesota’s championship push.

Last season, she finished second in MVP voting, just behind A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Early in the season, Collier emerged as a favorite to win the award. The big questions now: Can Collier and the Lynx sustain their hot start and return to the Finals? And will Collier finally win her first MVP award?

Up next, the Lynx head to PHX Arena to face the Phoenix Mercury.