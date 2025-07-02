The Seattle Storm have played well approaching the halfway point of the 2025 WNBA season. Seattle is 10-7 and positioned well to make the playoffs at this point in the regulars season. The Storm are getting ready to honor one of their franchise's best players later this summer.

Seattle will honor franchise legend Sue Bird with a new statue outside of Climate Pledge Arena, according to the team's X, formerly Twitter, account. The statue will be unveiled on August 17th alongside a free community fan event and a “Forever Sue” game against the Mercury.

Bird also responded to the news in an official statement, which the Storm released from their social media accounts.

“For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court,” the post reads. “It's because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn't just for me, it's for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams. I'm thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can't wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans in August.”

Sue had a decorated career with the Storm. She is a 13-time All-Star and four-time WNBA champion. She was also an eight-time All-WNBA team participant.

Bird will remain a legend in Seattle for years to come, especially since she joined the team's ownership group in 2024.

Storm legend Sue Bird inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

This is not the only honor Sue Bird has received recently.

Bird was one of four WNBA legends who were inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in June.

Bird gave a special shoutout to UConn coach Geno Auriemma during her induction. She played college basketball at UConn and praised Auriemma for helping her develop both on and off the court.

“You assisted me in ways that went far beyond X’s and O’s. You developed my character,” Bird said. “Coach Auriemma, you taught me that basketball is not a game of how to, it’s a game of when to, and that wisdom became my North Star both on and off court.”

It is great to see the WNBA honoring one of the league's most legendary players.

Sue Bird's legacy will now live on forever once her statue is unveiled in August.