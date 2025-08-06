All-star guard Brittney Sykes is the Washington Mystics' leading scorer, but that arrangement never made sense long-term. That's why the team dealt her to the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, two days before the WNBA Trade Deadline.

The Mystics shipped out the 31-year-old a 2026 first-round pick, forward Alysha Clark, and guard Zia Cooke before waiving Cooke. The also waived forward Sika Koné to complete the trade.

Washington now has three first-round picks in next year's draft, while Seattle adds a talented veteran on an expiring contract to a contending team. How did the Mystics do in this trade?

Mystics sold high to benefit their rebuild

Washington is ahead of schedule in the first year of its new regime at 13-16. However, the front-office still has a long-term mindset, and this trade exemplifies that. Young talent is its top priority, with veterans taking a backseat until the squad is a championship contender.

Sykes tops the Mystics with 15.4 points per game, but the player right behind her will benefit from her absence. Head coach Sydney Johnson revealed before Tuesday's bout with the Chicago Sky that All-Star rookie Sonia Citron (14.3 PPG) will likely be the closer in the veteran's absence, via The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland.

Brittney Sykes was the closer for the Mystics. Now who gets those crunch-time touches? First person Sydney Johnson mentions is Sonia Citron. pic.twitter.com/VZiqId9leC — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) August 5, 2025

“Step-up opportunities are abound…The natural first person you think of is Sonia in those opportunities,” he admitted. “We've been growing and growing in terms of Jade [Melbourne] and Sug [Sutton], [saying] ‘no, no, this is your show.' Even in those late moments, and even our inside presence is still there as well. There's different ways that we will attack…We'll have that opportunity, and be forced to do so with Slim [Sykes] not being around.”

Giving Citron the last shot in close games will only help her development moving forward, and she's already off to a hot start. The No. 3 overall pick became the first rookie in franchise history with a 25-point, 10-rebound game and only the second with multiple 20-point, 10-rebound games. Additionally, she and fellow All-Star teammate Kiki Iriafen (12.1 PPG) are second and third to No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers (18.6 PPG) on the rookie scoring list this season, respectively.

Citron indicated postgame that she isn't afraid of having more on her shoulder, via Copeland.

“My mentality stays the same. It's Mystics versus everybody,” she said. “And I'm going to keep playing the way I play. Obviously, there will be some adjustments. That's just what it is. Everybody just has to do a little bit more because Slim impacted out team in so many ways. So I don't just feel that pressure. It's the whole team. It's just everybody doing a little more.”

Furthermore, having three first-round picks in a draft class with NCAA stars such as UConn's Azzi Fudd, LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, and Florida State's Taniya Latson will likely help Washington accelerate its rebuild. Mixing in three talented rookies with Citron, Iriafen, and 2025 No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore (ACL) will give the team enough young talent to carry it through the next few years. This also gives the Mystics flexibility, as it could package two of the picks to trade up, or one of the first-rounders with a later-round pick.

The acquisition of Clark is a bonus, as she is another accomplished veteran for the young players to learn from. The former Mystic is a three-time WNBA champion, former Sixth Player of the Year, and a two-time all-defensive selection.

Overall, Washington is covering its bases in both the short and long term. The team can still challenge for a playoff spot this season without Sykes by leaning on Citron, Iriafen, and Shakira Austin (12.5 PPG), and it now has an abundance of draft capital to strengthen its roster with next year.

Trade grade: A