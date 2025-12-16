Toronto Tempo officials said the franchise’s long-awaited jersey reveal was the result of months of behind-the-scenes work after the team officially unveiled its home and away uniforms Tuesday.

Toronto fans saw the uniforms for the first time more than a year after the team’s name, logo and color scheme were announced. The home jersey is white, while the away jersey features Tempo Bordeaux, a red shade with purple undertones, accented by Borealis Blue outlining the lettering.

“We knew we wanted something that was really classic and that could live on for a long amount of time,” Tempo chief marketing officer Whitney Bell said, as reported by John Chidley-Hill of The Canadian Press. “So with the colours and the design, we wanted to feel modern, bold, but also something that people would really enjoy wearing every day as a fashion statement.”

Toronto was awarded a WNBA expansion franchise in May 2024. While the Tempo name and branding were revealed in December of that year, the uniforms were designed in November 2024 and kept under wraps due to the lengthy production process.

“It’s tough to hold on to it for over a year,” Bell said. “And then from the time we designed them to when we saw the first physical samples was like half a year, so you almost forget. Then it’s like a pleasant surprise when you get to see them again.”

Both jerseys include six speedlines down the sides, representing Toronto’s six boroughs and the fans as the “sixth player.”

WNBA teams carry three Nike-designed uniforms, though only Toronto’s Explorer (away) jersey will be available for purchase beginning in January. The Heroine jersey is not sold by the league, and the Rebel design has not yet been revealed.

The Tempo will debut in the WNBA in 2026, playing most home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum, with additional games scheduled in Vancouver and Montreal.