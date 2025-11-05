The Toronto Raptors had a special guest during their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday: Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello.

A few hours before the contest, the Tempo announced that they signed Brondello as their first coach. The Tempo are the WNBA's newest expansion team and will begin their inaugural campaign next year.

Brondello witnessed the Raptors' decisive win over the Bucks, 128-100, with Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett leading the way with 23 points apiece. Barnes added six assists, four steals, and two blocks, while Barrett also had eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. Toronto improved to 4-4.

The 57-year-old Brondello was all smiles when she was introduced to the crowd.

Toronto didn't waste time signing Brondello after she was let go by the New York Liberty at the end of the past season. She led the team to its first championship in 2024. They, however, failed to defend the title after getting booted out in the first round of the playoffs.

The Tempo, who are co-owned by tennis legend Serena Williams, are the first squad in the WNBA to be based outside the United States.

Brondello, who hails from Australia, expressed her excitement for the latest chapter in her career.

“I had a few options (to go elsewhere), but in the end I was really intrigued about starting from the very beginning and building something with really good people and in a different country,” said Brondello in a report from the Associated Press.

“This is Canada’s team, and I thought that would be very exciting, and I’m up for every challenge.”

The Raptors have one of the most passionate fans in the NBA, making Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena a widely known spectacle. For sure, Brondello and the Tempo will also get ample support.