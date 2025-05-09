The WNBA's expansion is moving ahead, and it is heading north of the border. The WNBA's Toronto Tempo will become the first Canadian team in 2026.

With one year left until their first season, the Tempo are putting the pieces together, per Myles Ditcher of CBC. Team president Teresa Resch confirmed that she will have jerseys available to the team just right before the debut.

“That's what I can 100 per cent commit to. Anything else, I would be lying,” she said to CBC. The jerseys' design is unknown, but Resch is already working on other necessities.

They are looking into coaching attire, beach wear, practice gear, and other on-court merchandise for the team. The Tempo has an established front office with a president and general manager, as well as the team logo and name. But they are going to do some groundwork to gin up support.

The Tempo will host a meet-and-greet in Toronto on May 24-25. They plan to hold similar events in the future.

The WNBA's collective bargaining agreement is set to expire after this season. The CBA and salary cap will have an effect on the Tempo's ability to draft players, acquire free agents, and spend their money in different ways.

But they are seeking to drum up buzz before their big day.

What the Toronto Tempo means for WNBA expansion

The hope for a WNBA franchise in Canada came in 2023, when the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx played an exhibition game at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

There was a tremendous amount of buzz sweeping the city beforehand. The teams played before a sold-out crowd.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert confirmed that Toronto would be an expansion city. The Tempo garnered investors such as tennis legend Serena Williams.

The sporting culture prevalent in Toronto, with the Raptors and Maple Leafs, can transition into a Tempo fan base. The Toronto Tempo pushes the tempo further as the WNBA seeks to expand into other cities such as Cleveland, Portland, and Detroit.