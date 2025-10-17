The Toronto Tempo is closing in on naming their first head coach, and all signs point toward Sandy Brondello being their top target. Despite strong competition from the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings, the Tempo appear focused on bringing in one of the WNBA’s most accomplished coaches to lead their expansion franchise.

Brondello’s name carries instant credibility in women’s basketball. She guided the New York Liberty to their first championship in franchise history and previously won a title with the Phoenix Mercury. Her reputation for player development, adaptability, and leadership has made her one of the league’s most respected figures. Toronto general manager Monica Wright Rogers is believed to view Brondello as the ideal coach to set the tone for the organization’s debut season.

Reports suggest that Brondello’s interest in Toronto stems from the opportunity to shape a team from the ground up. Expansion franchises often come with modest expectations, allowing coaches to build systems and chemistry without the immediate pressure to win. Brondello would have significant input on roster construction through free agency and the expansion draft, which could help establish the Tempo’s identity both on and off the court.

Sandy Brondello can set the Tempo's culture

The Tempo has spoken with several experienced candidates, including former Chicago Sky coach James Wade, Indiana Pacers assistant Jenny Boucek, and former Atlanta Dream coach Tanisha Wright. However, Brondello’s track record has made her the clear favorite. Her hiring would also send a message that Toronto is serious about establishing a winning culture from day one.

Seattle and Dallas have also pursued Brondello, but Toronto’s combination of flexibility, resources, and vision may prove decisive. Wright Rogers’ emphasis on leadership and stability aligns with Brondello’s strengths, and her potential arrival could spark a chain reaction across the league as other teams finalize their coaching decisions.

If the Tempo finalizes the deal, they will not only secure a proven winner but also make a statement about their ambitions in the WNBA’s newest era of growth and competition.