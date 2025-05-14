In a groundbreaking move for women's sports, former YouTube star Lilly Singh has become the latest co-owner of the Toronto Tempo, the highly anticipated WNBA expansion team set to debut next season. The announcement was made through Instagram, revealing her new role not only as part-owner but also as the team's official chief hype officer.

Singh, who built a massive online following through comedy sketches and advocacy for women’s empowerment, expressed her excitement about the new role. “This is a dream come true. Little me would never have believed it,” she told CBC Sports. Known for her infectious energy and community-driven storytelling, she aims to bring that same spirit to the Tempo, amplifying the presence of women’s sports in Toronto and beyond.

Joining an ownership group that already includes sports icons like 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and business leaders such as Xero CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Singh is poised to bring a unique perspective to the team. Her role as CHO is a clear mission to elevate the fan experience, boost community engagement, and celebrate women athletes on a grand scale.

The Tempo’s president, Teresa Resch, expressed her excitement in welcoming Singh to the ownership team. “Lilly is a creative visionary with unmatched energy. Her background in community-building and advocacy aligns perfectly with our vision for the Tempo,” Resch stated.

Beyond her work in digital media, Singh has also made significant strides in supporting women in sports through her non-profit initiatives. She has long been vocal about her belief in the transformative power of athletics for young women, a passion that she plans to bring into her work with the Tempo.

Toronto Tempo, which will begin its WNBA journey next season, is already capturing attention with its star-studded ownership and ambitious plans. Although the team has yet to name its head coach or draft players, excitement is building as the franchise gears up to take the court at Coca-Cola Coliseum and other venues across Canada.

Singh plans to be heavily involved in both on-court events and community outreach, with ideas already brewing to bring a new level of hype and excitement to the games. Her presence marks a new era for Toronto’s sports scene, where women athletes are front and center, ready to shine brighter than ever.