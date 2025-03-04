Tennis legend Serena Williams is expanding her investment in women's sports, joining the ownership group of the WNBA's newest franchise, the Toronto Tempo. The team, set to begin play in 2026, announced Williams' involvement Wednesday.

Williams emphasized the importance of investing in female athletes and sees her role with the Tempo as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the league.

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity,” Williams said, as reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “I am excited to partner with Larry (Tanenbaum) and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

The Tempo is primarily owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, chaired by Tanenbaum. Teresa Resch serves as the team’s president. Williams will contribute to jersey design and merchandise collaborations as part of her role.

Tanenbaum praised Williams’ involvement, citing her impact on sports and business.

“Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world,” Tanenbaum said. “She's earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges. She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stand for — we couldn't be more honored to have Serena in our court.”

Williams has an established history in sports investment, already holding stakes in the Miami Dolphins, Angel City FC, and Los Angeles Golf Club.

The WNBA’s recent expansion includes three new teams, with the Golden State Valkyries debuting in 2025, followed by the Tempo and a yet-to-be-named Portland franchise in 2026. Toronto recently appointed former WNBA player Monica Wright Rogers as general manager. Wright Rogers, a two-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx, previously served as assistant GM for the Phoenix Mercury.

The Tempo will hold their expansion draft following the 2025 WNBA season as they prepare for their inaugural campaign.