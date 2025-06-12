The Toronto Tempo are blossoming into a new WNBA team as they approach their debut season in 2026. As they sort out logistics, the Tempo team is seeking the advice of other teams on how they do things, particularly regarding mascots.

On Thursday, the Tempo engaged with eventual competitors about ideas for mascots on their X page. They contacted all the WNBA teams to gather their input on how to create the best mascot.

On one post, the Tempo asked for counsel on dancing from the Indiana Fever's mascot, Freddy Fever.

“Hello @FreddyFever We see the dances. We see the vibe. Can you let us know how we can bring something like that to Toronto?”

In another post, they sought advice from the New York Liberty's mascot, Ellie the Elephant, on how to create the greatest mascot of all time.

“Hey DIVA @BigEllieLiberty any advice you can give us for having a GOAT mascot?”. Then, the Tempo reached out to Sparky from the Los Angeles Sparks to ask about sampling their mascot's athletic abilities.

“We didn’t forget about our pal Sparky @LASparks! Can you please ask him for us what it takes to be a top-tier mascot? We’ve seen the athleticism; we are impressed and taking notes.”

Article Continues Below

The Tempo mascot has a template to follow .

Out of all the mascots, it is Ellie the Elephant that is considered the most popular in the WNBA. At Liberty games, she gets the fans involved through elaborate dance performances.

Additionally, Ellie has gone viral on multiple occasions for her energy. As a result, there is at least one example for the Tempo to follow.

While the mascot is yet to be determined, there is much anticipation about the WNBA in Toronto. After all, the Tempo has Serena Williams as an investor. The idea of a WNBA team in Toronto first came to fruition after the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx played an exhibition there in May 2023.

The buzz surrounding the game was palpable, culminating in a sold-out crowd of 19,800 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.