The Washington Mystics will end their season against the New York Liberty on Tuesday, but All-Star rookie Sonia Citron is just beginning her journey to the top. The 21-year-old guard broke the Mystics' single-season scoring record against the Indiana Fever on Sunday, adding to her laundry list of accomplishments.

Citron also broke Caitlin Clark's WNBA record for most double-digit scoring games by a rookie and is the first rookie in franchise history to notch a 25-point, 10-rebound game, via WNBA.com. The Notre Dame alum also has the most three-pointers by a rookie in franchise history, via DC News Now.

On top of that, Citron is sharing the spotlight with fellow All-Star rookie teammate Kiki Iriafen. The 22-year-old forward owns the Mystics' single-season double-double and rebounding records, and leads all rookies with 8.6 rebounds per game this year.

However, like Iriafen, Citron isn't content with one historic season. The No. 3 overall pick spoke to ClutchPoints on Saturday about what she can improve on, her bond with Iriafen, and her confidence moving forward.

Sonia Citron Q&A

Joshua Valdez: I was talking to Kiki the other day, and she was saying how you guys have a bond on and off the court, and how that's helped you two get through the season. Can you talk about that from your perspective?

Sonia Citron: Yeah, I think it's been great to have Kiki this whole season. Like you said, we've definitely sprung that bond, just from spending so much time together and really just going through the same things. We've just been able to really talk to each other, have each other's backs, and just be like an ear to listen. Just because, again, a lot of the things that I go through, she's going through, too, so it's just been really, really helpful. But, yeah, it's been great.

Joshua Valdez: She mentioned how you two were kind of nervous at the beginning of the season. How did you both talk that out?

Sonia Citron: I think we just acknowledged that we're both nervous, and that's okay. And whatever happens, we're going to be out there on the court together, so we'll figure it out. I don't think it's really something where we talk down our nerves. We were still nervous. There was no way around there, really, but just assuring each other that we were going to be there for each other. Out there on the court, again, whatever happens, it's okay.

Joshua Valdez: Looking back on this season, what has it been like setting records alongside each other?

Sonia Citron: Yeah, again, I think it's just been amazing. Kiki's a great person. As good a player as she is, she's an even better person, so just being able to do that with her has been amazing. And then just knowing that we're both rookies and we both have a long way to go and we still have a lot of things we can do to get better. It's just exciting, honestly.

Joshua Valdez: In terms of your play on the court, what do you think you've gotten better at the most now that it's the end of the season?

Sonia Citron: I would say dealing with the physicality. I think I can still get a lot better at it, but when I look at how I dealt with it in the beginning versus now, I think that's something I've gotten better at. Just in terms of taking contact and not getting hurt.

Joshua Valdez: What do you mean by that?

Sonia Citron: Just how they're defending me, being able to kind of use that against them, or just not let them take me out of what I want to do. Again, it's still something I can definitely get better at, but I would say just looking at the beginning of the year to now, I think I've come a little further.

Joshua Valdez: What does this kind of season do for your confidence moving forward with the organization and as an individual player?

Sonia Citron: Yeah, I mean, I think it definitely helps. Knowing that, again, we had a pretty decent year this year, but I still think there's so much for me to get better at. So, just knowing that my play has translated from college, but now it's time to really level up and fine-tune those things. And yeah, again, like you said, it definitely gives me some confidence, but there's just a lot more work to do.

Joshua Valdez: What are a couple of things you could get better at?

Sonia Citron: Everything. It's hard to say a couple. Strength, ball handling, shooting quicker, my range, literally everything. Like, there's no part of my game where I'm satisfied.

Joshua Valdez: What have you learned from Coach [Sydney] Johnson that stands out the most so far?

Sonia Citron: Just never getting too high or too low. That being consistent is one of the most important things you can be in the league, which is how many games you play, the ups and downs, wins, losses, just remaining who you are and sticking to your values, the team's values, and just really trusting in that and your teammates.

Joshua Valdez: How does being a guard in the WNBA compare to college?

Sonia Citron: I mean, I think it differs a lot. Again, physicality is a huge piece. Honestly, I think that's the biggest thing. I mean, a lot of it is similar in the plays that you run or the screens and all that, but I think it's being able to handle pressure on and off the ball, just really set yourself up.

Joshua Valdez: What do you think the team needs to do to end on a high note?

Sonia Citron: I think just lock in to each other, play with joy. I think we've strayed away from that, with just frustrations and all that. But yeah, sticking together, playing as hard as we can, and whether that's a win or a loss, just being okay with that as long as we put our best effort forward. And, yeah, just staying positive.