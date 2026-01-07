The players in the WNBA are heated about the current state of the ongoing CBA negotiations with the league, and they aren't shy about showing it. After it was reported that a New York Knicks power forward commented on the NBA's medical care policy for players, Washington Mystics forward Shakira Austin didn't hesitate to respond with her frustrations about how the W has chosen to handle its healthcare.

“If you play three years in the NBA, you get a lifetime pension. After four seasons, medical expenses are covered for life,” Guerschon Yabusele said, as was reported on Tuesday. He later corrected his statement to say that the pension kicks in after nine years of playing in the league.

Either way, the statement was enough to draw a response from Austin. “Must be nice,” she said. “Over here, they telling vets to pay for a flight to All-Star Weekend to get checked by a [doctor] in a pop-up tent.”

Austin's grievances were seen by the WNBPA, which took to its Instagram stories to back up the Mystics' standout.

“Player health isn't optional!! Our athletes deserve real, long-term medical care, not temporary fixes,” the WNBPA began in its post. “We stand with our players and will keep pushing for benefits that reflect their value and sacrifice.”

The WNBPA has spoken out on player issues multiple times recently as the CBA negotiation's extended deadline approaches. WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson released a statement to USA TODAY Sports questioning how fair the W's last proposal was for the players. “How do the capital investors, changemakers, anyone who cares about women's sports, supports women athletes, [or] understands the value of this investment believe this could be a good deal?” Jackson said.

The WNBPA wants players to receive 29% of the previous season's gross revenue, including a one-time adjustment to account for the WNBA's $2.2 billion media rights deal. Then the players' share of total revenue would increase by 1% each following season, ending up to be 34% by the last year of the new CBA.

The players' association is also requesting that the salary cap be determined by taking the players' share of the previous season's total revenue, subtracting the cost of certain player benefits, and dividing that total equally between each team. The benefits specified include costs for medical insurance, local transportation, and housing. The last day for the two sides to reach a deal is January 9.