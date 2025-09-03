The Washington Mystics' first season under their new regime has come with challenges, but Kiki Iriafen's development hasn't been one of them. The No. 4 overall draft pick leads all rookies with 352 rebounds (8.6 per game) and a 49.3 field goal percentage, in addition to owning the rookie franchise record of 15 double-doubles and counting.

However, Iriafen's accomplishments don't stop there. The 2025 All-Star also holds the franchise record for single-season rebounds and is the youngest rookie in Mystics history (fourth-youngest in WNBA history) to reach 200 career boards (21 years, 334 days), via the team's social media.

Furthermore, Iriafen was the WNBA Rookie of the Month in May and is the fifth-ever Washington rookie to tally 400-plus points in a season. The USC alum earned the latter honor after fellow rookie All-Star teammate Sonia Citron, whom the Mystics selected No. 3 overall.

Iriafen and Citron's performances have been bright spots in a season that's included No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore tearing her ACL in training camp, the departures of Brittney Sykes and Aaliyah Edwards at the Trade Deadline, and the team's current seven-game losing streak. Additionally, second-year guard Jacy Sheldon (ankle) has played just two games with the Mystics after they acquired her from the Connecticut Sun in the Edwards trade, and she is out against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

Iriafen has clearly established herself as a long-term frontcourt pillar for a Washington organization that is also armed with Citron and three 2026 first-round picks. Still, the 22-year-old isn't satisfied as the Mystics prepare for their final three games of the season.

Iriafen spoke to ClutchPoints after Wednesday's practice to discuss her rookie experience.

Kiki Iriafen Q&A

Q: Now that you’re almost done with your first WNBA season, what are some key differences between college and the league?

A: I would say you always have to make adjustments. You think about the Connecticut game, we played them back-to-back, and what worked in the first game might not work in the second. Just reflecting on the season, we started really strong before the All-Star break, and now we’re kind of in a little bit of a rut. I think it’s just making adjustments, no matter what happened in the last matchup, everybody’s super good in this league. Just not being comfortable, you always have to keep improving yourself.

Q: What do you think the team needs to do to get out of that rut?

A: Honestly, our past games, I feel like it's the way that we've been starting. Even that LA [Sparks] game, we won the second, third, and fourth quarters, but we lost that first quarter. I think just coming out strong, being very detail-oriented, following the scout [scouting report] that our coaches gave us. I feel like if we're locked in from the beginning, we give ourselves a pretty good chance of winning the game.

Q: What part of your game on the court do you feel like you've improved the most since getting drafted?

A: I think reading the defenses. Before, I had a move in my mind already made up. Now I'm reading the defense, getting my teammates involved, and not just creating for myself, but creating for them. I think that's been the biggest area of growth, being able to read the floor.

Q: Have you interacted with and/or gotten advice from established veterans around the league?

A: Yeah, I would say I've gotten a few pieces of advice. But most of it's just like when they're proud of me, and I'm like ‘Aw, I didn't even know you knew who I was.' Just a lot of ‘Keep going' and being proud of me. I would say the sisterhood in the W is very much real, and it's been great as a rookie to receive that love.

Q: Can you name anyone in particular you've received that love from?

A: BG [Brittney Griner], Stewie [Breanna Stewart], Nneka [Ogwumike], A'ja [Wilson]…kind of all the bigs I've been playing and guarding. I would say they've shown a lot of love.

Q: Have you gotten the chance to think about how you and Sonia are having these historic seasons at the same time? How does that make you two feel as a duo?

A: I think it's super special. As a rookie, it's tough playing in this league coming in, but having a partner to do it with is a one-of-one [experience], for sure. I think not even just playing together, but handling stuff off the court together…We talk about this all the time, but I was really nervous to start the season, and Sonia was nervous too. We were able to talk about it because we were going through the same thing. It's been great playing with her, can't wait to have Georgia back, Lucy [Olsen's] great. So I'm just really excited for my class and the things we've been doing.

Q: Last one, have you had the chance to get to know D.C. better yet?

A: [Laughs], no, but we have a week left of basketball, so I'm hoping after that I'll get to explore D.C. a little bit more with the time that I have.