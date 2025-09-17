The Washington Mystics' 2025 draft class had a historic season, but it could've been even better. No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore tore her ACL in training camp, preventing her from playing alongside Nos. 3 and 4 picks Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Conversely, the latter two rookies stayed healthy and set franchise single-season records in points and rebounds, respectively.

However, Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman maintained a positive outlook about Amoore during Monday's exit interview.

Mystics GM Jamila Wideman said that Georgia Amoore is “already very far down the process of carving an independence for herself, both in terms of her role on the team and having her own unique personality…she’s mature beyond her years.” More from today’s exit interview: pic.twitter.com/dk0Qxbu178 — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) September 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“What's always true is when you're on the inside of a team, you're aware of a lot that happens that doesn't necessarily reach the court or become visible in a game or practice. Georgia is already very far down the process of carving out an independence for herself, both in terms of her role on the team and having her own unique personality,” she said. “I think you got glimpses of that probably through some of our social media, some of the interviews she's been able to give. But Georgia had a big role on the team this year. She's mature beyond her years and was committed from the beginning to making this year mean something to her career.”

Amoore kept a smile on her face as she rehabbed, eventually shedding her walking boot and shooting layups during practice. Additionally, the Kentucky alum stayed involved in the team's day-to-day agenda instead of isolating during her recovery.

“As much as she and certainly we expected some of her growth to happen on the court as a rookie, she made sure that that growth happened off the court. She's at every single practice, she's at every single film session, she's on every trip that we took this year, she's behind the bench and in the huddle in every single game,” Wideman continued. “She's in the locker room before, she's in the locker room after. She's training right alongside Kiki, Sonia, and everybody else on the team. In doing that, her sense of wisdom and competitiveness came shining through. I see next year as a chance for her to continue that, it's just that you guys will get the benefit of seeing a lot more of it.”

It takes a resilient and passionate individual to stay just as engaged with the team while rehabbing as they would've while playing, and Amoore proved that she has those traits. The key for the native Australian going forward will be to use the knowledge she gained from watching on the sidelines this season to improve her game.

Amoore mentioned in June that she helped communicate information from the coaches to the players, and she noticed how much more physical and faster the pro game is than college, via the Mystics' YouTube channel. Those learnings will help the 24-year-old adjust when she takes the court next season, especially as a point guard who needs to understand basketball concepts like defensive coverages and teammate/opponent tendencies.

On one hand, Iriafen and Citron have record-breaking rookie seasons to build on. Meanwhile, Amoore can build on a year of learning and off-court growth. The good news for Washington is that all three of its 2025 first-round picks are equipped to lead the franchise to prosperity.

Jamila Wideman opens up about first season

The Mystics were an organization full of rookies this year. Not only did they have four 2025 draft picks in Citron, Iriafen, Amoore, and second-round selection Lucy Olsen, but they also had first-year head coach Sydney Johnson and first-year general manager Wideman. The team had a successful season despite all the new variables, establishing two star young players and stockpiling three 2026 first-round picks.

Similar to Amoore, Wideman noted the speed of the WNBA made an impression on her, in this case on the business side.

“I think the pace of the season [surprised me]. Anytime you're walking through something for the first time, like when you take a walk in the woods and you go one direction, and it seems like it takes 100 years, and you turn around and everything becomes a little more familiar. Then you're like, ‘Wait a minute, I walked 500 yards away,'” she said. “This season was this crazy mix of that first time just not knowing, and then just extraordinary speed. Post-All-Star break was an absolute avalanche. You think you're ‘halfway' through the season, but the reality is it gets a lot quicker after that. I think it's just that pace, learning that pace and seeing what it looks like and feels like for players and staff that I'll take very much as a lesson into next year.”

Wideman navigated her first Trade Deadline after the July 17-21 All-Star break. She first traded leading scorer Brittney Sykes to the Seattle Storm on August 5, just three weeks after the veteran made the All-Star game as a Mystic. Then, she dealt second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun two days later, hours before the deadline.

The combined return from both deals was the Storm's 2026 first-round pick, veteran Alysha Clark, guard Zia Cooke, 2024 No. 5 overall pick Jacy Sheldon, and a 2026 first-round pick swap. Washington immediately waived Cooke, and Clark will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, but Sheldon and the draft compensation are long-term assets.

When looking through that long-term lens, it's hard not to see a bright future for an organization that not only has elite young talent and a stockpile of picks but also a general manager who's putting it in a position to succeed. After all, Wideman started her tenure by flipping veteran guard Ariel Atkins to the Chicago Sky for a package including the 2025 No. 3 overall pick, which she used to draft Citron. The Sky went on to finish 10-34 this year, and Atkins will hit free agency this offseason.

Meanwhile, Washington's 2025 draft selections are all under contract through 2027, with club options in 2028. Mixing those players in with next year's rookies gives it a stable foundation in a time when most veterans around the league will become free agents. Additionally, the current Collective Bargaining Agreement will expire on Oct. 31, adding even more uncertainty.

What is certain is that the Mystics are on track to become a contender within the next few years, no matter what happens around them.