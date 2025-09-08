Sonia Citron cemented herself at the mountaintop of one of the Washington Mystics' records during their matchup against the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon.

In 32 minutes of action, Citron finished with a stat line of 17 points, two rebounds, one steal, and a block. She shot 6-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Going into the game, Citron had 627 points and counting throughout her rookie season. She needed 10 points to obtain the single season record of most points, which Brittney Sykes held after putting up 636 points in the 2023 season. That was something she easily shattered with his display against Indiana's defense, per Polymarket Hoops.

How Sonia Citron, Mystics played against Fever

Despite Sonia Citron's historic feat, it wasn't enough as the Mystics lost to the Fever in a 94-65 blowout on Sunday.

The game started out close as Washington even led 20-19 after the first quarter. However, Indiana responded with a 26-18 display in the second period to lead 45-38 at halftime. Not only that, but the Mystics lost the entire second half 49-27 as the contest got away from them down the stretch.

Playmaking and turnovers made a huge difference in this matchup. Indiana flourished with its ball movement, creating 21 assists, while turning the ball over just six times. Washington struggled in these areas, putting up 13 assists but committing 21 turnovers.

Three players scored in double-digits on Washington's behalf, including Citron. Shakira Austin had a decent display with 11 points, seven rebounds, two blocks, and an assist. She shot 4-of-11 overall and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Kiki Iriafen came next with 11 points and five rebounds, while Alysha Clark provided seven points.

Washington fell to a 16-27 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are seven games behind the Fever and 9.5 games behind the New York Liberty.

The Mystics will look to end their nine-game losing streak in their season finale, being on the road. They face the Liberty on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. ET.