Kiki Iriafen made franchise history during Thursday's matchup between the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury.

In 29 minutes of action, Iriafen finished with a stat line of 18 points, 13 rebounds and a steal. She shot 8-of-19 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

It marked her 16th double-double of the season, making history as a result. She surpassed Crystal Langhorne's 15 double-doubles in 2010 to become the all-time season record holder in that category.

🚨Kiki records her 16th double-double of the season, to set single season record for Mystics, passing Crystal Langhorne (15 in 2010) 🚨 She has 14 PTS, 10 REB & counting!

How Kiki Iriafen, Mystics played against Mercury

Despite Kiki Iriafen's historic efforts, it wasn't enough as the Mystics lost 75-69 to the Mercury.

The game was relatively close for the entire game. Phoenix held the momentum after taking a 22-16 lead in the first quarter, as Washington kept up with its opponent but didn't do enough to take control.

Shot accuracy and perimeter shooting played key impacts on the game. The Mercury converted 41.8% of its total shot attempts, including 38.2% from three as they knocked down 13 triples. It wasn't the same for the Mystics, making just 38.4% of their overall attempts, including 25% from deep that involved four 3-pointers made.

Only two players scored in double-digits on Washington's behalf, including Iriafen. Shakira Austin was the other player with 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 6-of-12 overall and 3-of-6 from the charity stripe. Sug Sutton came next with nine points and eight assists, Alysha Clark had nine points and four assists, while Sonia Citron provided seven points and four rebounds.

Washington fell to a 16-26 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 5.5 games behind the Indiana Fever and 8.5 games behind the New York Liberty.

The Mystics will look to end their eight-game losing streak in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Fever on Sept. 7 at 3 p.m. ET.