The featherweight division is about to witness an intriguing matchup as Gastón “The Dreamkiller” Bolaños prepares to face JooSang “Zombie Jr.” Yoo at UFC 326 on March 7, 2026.

Taking place at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this bout adds another layer of excitement to what's already shaping up to be an explosive card headlined by Max Holloway's BMF title defense against Charles Oliveira. Both Bolaños and Yoo arrive at this featherweight encounter with momentum-driven narratives and plenty to prove in one of the UFC's most competitive divisions.

UFC 326 Confirmed Fights

Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira (Lightweight – BMF Championship)

Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega (Lightweight)

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder (Middleweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Long Xiao (Bantamweight)

Su Mudaerji vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar (Flyweight)

Gastón Bolaños vs. JooSang Yoo (Featherweight)

Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (Flyweight)

Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay (Light Heavyweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Gregory Rodrigues (Middleweight)

Bolaños comes into this matchup seeking redemption after a technical submission loss to Quang Le at UFC on ESPN 67 in May 2025. The 33-year-old veteran, boasting a record of 8-5 in MMA with a 2-2 UFC record, has battled through adversity throughout his career but remains determined to climb the featherweight rankings.

Quang Le puts Gaston Bolaños to sleep 😴 #UFCDesMoines pic.twitter.com/5679JLw8Q1 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 4, 2025

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Yoo represents the division's emerging talent pool—a rising prospect who captured immediate attention with his lightning-quick performances. “Zombie Jr.” holds an impressive 9-1 record and most recently suffered a second-round TKO loss to Daniel Santos at UFC 320, following an earlier 28-second knockout victory that earned Performance of the Night honors.

🤯🇧🇷 Daniel Santos KO’s JooSang Yoo in the second round and finishes him off with ground and pound. pic.twitter.com/AxvUgERcZ8 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 5, 2025

The contrast in styles will make this featherweight encounter compelling television. Bolaños, nicknamed “The Dreamkiller,” brings a grinding approach with solid wrestling fundamentals and tactical precision. Yoo, conversely, is known for his striking prowess and explosive finishing ability.

At 31 years old, Yoo has earned significant attention from Korean MMA circles and has demonstrated his willingness to take measured steps up in competition. This matchup serves as both a potential springboard for Yoo's continued ascent and a critical opportunity for Bolaños to reestablish himself as a force in featherweight competition.

As the fight card comes into focus with the Holloway-Oliveira BMF title clash headlining proceedings from Las Vegas, all eyes will turn to these emerging and veteran contenders to set the tone for what promises to be a memorable evening of combat sports.