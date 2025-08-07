The Washington Mystics weren't using second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards to her full potential this season, which was an unfortunate side effect of No. 4 overall pick Kiki Iriafen's All-Star campaign. That's why they dealt her to the Connecticut Sun for second-year guard Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick swap hours before the WNBA Trade Deadline on Thursday.

Sheldon replaces Brittney Sykes, who the Mystics sent to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday for a 2026 first-round pick and veteran forward Alysha Clark. Sykes (15.4 points per game) made her first All-Star team this season and averages over twice the points that Sheldon (7.5 PPG) does, but the latter player is seven years younger and is still on her rookie contract. Meanwhile, Sykes is on an expiring deal and could have left for nothing in return this offseason.

Additionally, the Mystics now have the right to swap the Minnesota Lynx's first-rounder for the New York Liberty's first-rounder, which could be a better pick given that the Liberty are 5.5 games behind the Lynx atop the standings with five weeks left in the regular season.

However, the loss of Edwards (6 PPG) weakens Washington's frontcourt depth, assuming that it doesn't make another trade before the deadline. The team will now depend more on Stefanie Dolson (3 PPG) and Emily Engstler (2.9 PPG) behind Iriafen (12.1 PPG) and Shakira Austin (12.5 PPG), as it cut fellow forward Sika Koné (2.1 PPG) to complete the Sykes trade.

Was this trade worth it for the Mystics?

Aaliyah Edwards is a big sacrifice for Mystics

This is yet another example of a professional sports team's front office wanting to acquire the players it builds around, rather than relying on who the previous regime had. Former Washington general manager Mike Thibault drafted Edwards No. 6 overall in 2024, and she averaged 7.6 points on 49 percent shooting with 5.6 rebounds as a rookie, starting 17 out of 34 games.

The UConn alum then made it to Unrivaled's 1-v-1 tournament final against five-time All-Star Napheesa Collier over the offseason, losing in a best-of-three competition. That gave her momentum entering this season, but she was then hampered by injuries before Iriafen took off.

Those two factors combined with the new regime's prioritization of Iriafen, who it drafted this past offseason, spelled trouble for Edwards in D.C.. However, the two-time All-American, who hasn't started a game this season, should have a bigger role with the Sun based on general manager Morgan Tuck's statement on Thursday, via the team's website.

“Bringing Aaliyah to the Connecticut Sun is more than just a roster move; it’s a statement about where we’re headed as a franchise,” he said. “Aaliyah is a transformational talent with the mindset and drive that aligns with our vision of building a championship culture. What truly sets her apart is the way she leads, connects, and competes. Aaliyah is the kind of person and player who can help redefine the future of this organization and we’re ready to build that future together.”

Meanwhile, Mystics general manager Jamila Wideman also offered positive comments about Sheldon, via the Mystics' website.

“We are excited to welcome Jacy to the Mystics and think her skill set, energy, and team-first approach will be a great fit for us,” she said. “She is a competitor and leads through the example of her work-ethic. She has built on her solid rookie campaign and demonstrated an ability to shoot the ball and read the game on both ends of the court.”

Sheldon was a second-team All-American at Ohio State in 2024 before the Dallas Wings drafted her No. 5 overall. She averaged 5.4 points on 38.6 percent shooting (30.9 percent 3 PT) with 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a rookie, starting 26 out of 40 games. The Wings then traded her to the Sun on February 2.

Sheldon is known as a three-level scorer and an active defender that can guard different positions. The 24-year-old will compete for minutes with Sug Sutton (7.7 PPG), Jade Melbourne (6.2 PPG), and rookie Lucy Olsen (3.7 PPG) in the backcourt.

Washington could have given some of Dolson's minutes to Edwards instead of trading her, but the front office seems to be confident moving forward with Iriafen and whoever it drafts with its three first-round picks in 2026. It could also retain Austin, who will hit restricted free agency this offseason.

Still, cutting bait on a top-six pick in her second season shouldn't be a habit. It makes sense for a rebuilding team to trade older players, but Edwards could have been a part of its future if head coach Sydney Johnson had given her more minutes. If Sheldon doesn't at least play as well as the Toronto native long-term, then this deal won't age well for the Mystics.

Trade grade: C