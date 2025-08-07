The Washington Mystics were behind the biggest move on the last day of the 2025 WNBA trade deadline, trading second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards and the Minnesota Lynx's 2026 first-round draft pick to the Connecticut Sun for Jacy Sheldon and the New York Liberty's 2026 first-round draft pick. The deal marks a reunion for Edwards and the state of Connecticut, where she played her college ball at the legendary UConn.

Edwards, who was an All-American during her days with the Huskies, is being welcomed back with open arms by a Sun fanbase that made sure to share their excitement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Husky back in CT,” one Sun supporter posted in approval. Another echoed the sentiment more excitedly, simply exclaiming, “SHE'S BACK IN CONNECTICUT.”

“I like this for CT,” one person posted as a response to the announcement. “Their GM took on an assignment that she was entering a complete rebuild year, and Edwards will do well there and into next year.”

“Aaliyah [Edwards] and [Aneesah] Morrow as your future frontcourt,” one fan mused. “I'm not mad at it.”

“And she instantly starts and learns from [Tina Charles], love this for Aaliyah,” another pointed out. “May not be going to a winner, but playing time is there.”

However, not everyone was happy about the trade deadline deal. One Mystics fan made it known that they hadn't gotten their fill of Edwards in DC.

“Y'all dead wrong for this,” he posted along with a photo of himself and Edwards. “Didn't even get my signature yet mannnn.”

The Mystics had been working on a swap for Edwards for a while, especially with a crowded frontcourt, as Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin, and Stefanie Dolson all receive the majority of playing time. Edwards' minutes decreased significantly this season from 21.8 to around 14.1 per game after she returned from an injury suffered in training camp before the 2025 campaign.

More Connecticut Sun News
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) drives to the basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Mystics trade grade for Aaliyah Edwards deal with SunJoshua Valdez ·
Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards (24) attempts a jump shot against the Las Vegas Aces during the third quarter at EagleBank Arena.
Sun and Mystics exchange former top-10 picks in tradeMalik Brown ·
Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) brings the ball up court while being defended by New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the first half at Barclays Center.
WNBA rumors: Storm urged to make blockbuster Marina Mabrey trade with SunJess Koffie ·
Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) returns the ball against the Seattle Storm in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Celtics minority owner reveals ‘important update’ on potential Sun acquisitionRussell Steinberg ·
Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) and teammates warm up before the start of the game against the New York Liberty at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun president breaks silence on sale to Celtics minority ownerDavid Yapkowitz ·
Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers (22) reacts after a three point basket by center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Sun set for Liberty rematch after blowing out defending champsDavid Yapkowitz ·