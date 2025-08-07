The Washington Mystics were behind the biggest move on the last day of the 2025 WNBA trade deadline, trading second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards and the Minnesota Lynx's 2026 first-round draft pick to the Connecticut Sun for Jacy Sheldon and the New York Liberty's 2026 first-round draft pick. The deal marks a reunion for Edwards and the state of Connecticut, where she played her college ball at the legendary UConn.

Edwards, who was an All-American during her days with the Huskies, is being welcomed back with open arms by a Sun fanbase that made sure to share their excitement on X, formerly Twitter.

“Husky back in CT,” one Sun supporter posted in approval. Another echoed the sentiment more excitedly, simply exclaiming, “SHE'S BACK IN CONNECTICUT.”

“I like this for CT,” one person posted as a response to the announcement. “Their GM took on an assignment that she was entering a complete rebuild year, and Edwards will do well there and into next year.”

“Aaliyah [Edwards] and [Aneesah] Morrow as your future frontcourt,” one fan mused. “I'm not mad at it.”

“And she instantly starts and learns from [Tina Charles], love this for Aaliyah,” another pointed out. “May not be going to a winner, but playing time is there.”

However, not everyone was happy about the trade deadline deal. One Mystics fan made it known that they hadn't gotten their fill of Edwards in DC.

“Y'all dead wrong for this,” he posted along with a photo of himself and Edwards. “Didn't even get my signature yet mannnn.”

💔🥹yall dead wrong for this…didn’t even get my signature yet mannnn pic.twitter.com/asFxbBxqes — 7/9/17💔 (@JayDawgCBC) August 7, 2025

The Mystics had been working on a swap for Edwards for a while, especially with a crowded frontcourt, as Kiki Iriafen, Shakira Austin, and Stefanie Dolson all receive the majority of playing time. Edwards' minutes decreased significantly this season from 21.8 to around 14.1 per game after she returned from an injury suffered in training camp before the 2025 campaign.