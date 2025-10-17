The Portland Fire have officially locked down the franchise's first-ever head coach in Alex Sarama. The former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach and Head of Player Development is set to lead the expansion team into its inaugural WNBA season in 2026. The UK native broke his silence on his hiring shortly after the Fire made it public, expressing his eagerness to take the reins, implement his innovative CLA (constraints-led approach) training system, and bring success to Portland's second stint in the W.

“The opportunity to build something from the ground up is unique,” Sarama's statement began. “At the Fire, we're not just creating a team — we're redefining how the game is taught and played, through an approach centered around adaptability and supported by evidence-informed methodologies. We want to create a new standard for the game,” he said.

“Fans can expect a dynamic, up-tempo style of play, and I look forward to getting back to Portland and meeting our fans!”

Today we welcome Portland Fire Head Coach, Alex Sarama. A globally-respected innovator in basketball who joins from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sarama’s approach blends creativity, performance science, and a deep understanding of how athletes learn and adapt. His approach has… pic.twitter.com/KHl4f98SnI — Portland Fire (@theportlandfire) October 17, 2025

Article Continues Below

“Alex represents the next generation of coaching,” Fire general manager Vanja Černivec added. “He's not just teaching the game, he's transforming it. His approach to player development, grounded in evidence-based science, research, and creativity, aligns with our vision to make Portland a global hub for innovation in women's sports.”

Sarama's debut comes two days after the Fire accidentally leaked the news in a LinkedIn post. The expansion franchise reportedly hadn't finalized Sarama's contract at the time, according to Front Office Sports, but Portland was able to bounce back quickly from the mistake and make the hiring announcement official.

Sarama has been in Cleveland for the last 15 months and was previously an assistant coach and director of player development for the Rip City Remix, the Portland Trail Blazers’ G League affiliate team. He's one of multiple NBA assistant coaches who have made their way into head coaching spots in the W over the last few years, joining this year's WNBA Finals bosses in the Phoenix Mercury's Nate Tibbets and the Las Vegas Aces' Becky Hammon.