The New York Mets made their biggest move of the offseason when they signed free-agent Bo Bichette away from the Toronto Blue Jays. While Bichette was an All-Star shortstop with the Blue Jays, he will play third base for the Mets this season.

Carlos Mendoza says Bo Bichette will play at shortstop tomorrow "As we get closer to decision making, I think it was important for Bo to give him some reps there, in case we do go that route where he could potentially be our backup shortstop" pic.twitter.com/TDaSrlJtx4 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 19, 2026

However, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says that Bichette will be getting some time at shortstop in some of the Mets late preseason games this spring. He wants his team to be prepared just in case starting shortstop Francisco Lindor needs time off due to injury or fatigue. Lindor suffered a hand injury earlier this spring.

“As we get closer to decision making, I think it was important for Bo to give him some reps there,” Mendoza said. “In case we do go that route where he could potentially be our backup shortstop.”

Bichette was a brilliant player and leader for the Blue Jays, and he was one of the best hitters for the American League defending champions. He signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets shortly before spring training.

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Bichette has played seven seasons in the big leagues, all with the Blue Jays. He is coming off a solid 2025 season in which he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 44 doubles, 18 home runs and 94 runs batted in. He also scored 78 runs, but he has struggled in the field because he does not have the range of some of the other top shortstops in the game.

Bichette nearly led the Blue Jays to the World Series championship when hit a three-run home run in Game 7 last fall against the Dodgers. That third-inning home run allowed the Blue Jays to take a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning, but the Dodgers tied it in that inning before winning the game and the World Series in the 11th inning.

The star infielder has been a two-time All-Star in his career.