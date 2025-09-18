Throughout the history of the WNBA, all individual awards had singular winners. However, the 2025 season saw that trend come to an end with a competitive Defensive Player of the Year award. Voters could not pick between Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith. After the tie, the league decided to split the award between both candidates.

Wilson and Smith each had deserving cases to in the DPOY award this season. Both of them anchored one of the top defenses in the league, controlling games by denying opponents in the paint. However, neither star was able to run away with the award in the latter part of the season.

According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, it is the first time in league history two players split an award. Smith and Wilson got the lion's share of the votes. However, Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, and Lynx forward Napheesa Collier also got some love from voters.

“Alanna Smith & A'ja Wilson have been named co-defensive players of the year, the WNBA announced. Smith & Wilson each received 29 votes,” Costabile said. “Gabby Williams received nine votes. Alyssa Thomas received three votes and Napheesa Collier received two. This is the first time in league history DPOY has been a shared award.”

The award is the first of Smith's career while Wilson adds it to the two other DPOY trophies she has won. While splitting the trophy is not what either player went into the voting process wanting, each walks away with the recognition they deserve. Now, their focus shifts to the postseason. Both the Aces and Lynx have their sights set on a title this season.

Smith and Minnesota used a thunderous comeback to eliminate the Golden State Valkyries in the first round. The Aces face the Storm on Thursday night with a spot in the second round on the line. Regardless of where each team finishes, they owe a lot of their success to the defensive prowess of Wilson and Smith.