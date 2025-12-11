The Denver Broncos, currently riding a 10-game win streak, have sparked league-wide discussion as momentum builds around defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and his push for another head coaching job. Leading that support is star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who believes Joseph has more than earned a second chance to guide a team.

Surtain’s endorsement adds more weight to Joseph’s credentials as the Denver defense has dominated opponents all season long. Riding the streak into Week 15, the Broncos have surged into playoff contention largely because of Joseph’s steady defensive play-calling and adaptability. The group ranks among the league’s top defenses in scoring and takeaways, giving the Broncos defensive coordinator the kind of resume teams notice during the annual NFL coaching carousel.

DNVR Sport’s Zac Stevens took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year candidate’s strong words of support. The lockdown corner didn’t hold back his belief in his coach.

“Vance Joseph would be very deserving to get a head coaching job, per Pat Surtain.”

Article Continues Below

Vance Joseph would be very deserving to get a head coaching job, per Pat Surtain. pic.twitter.com/tDqFaNq5il — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 10, 2025

Joseph’s head coaching stint with the Broncos from 2017-18 ended after a rocky 11-21 record, but his circumstances then were far different. Limited quarterback options and minimal roster control hindered progress. Since returning to the organization after a successful stretch with the Arizona Cardinals, the 53-year-old has rebuilt his image through tactical discipline and a modern defensive philosophy.

Now, with Joseph guiding a top-tier unit for the second straight year, the momentum behind him is real. His ability to steady a defense and develop players appeals to teams that fire coaches and need a stabilizing presence. Those rebuilding clubs often look for someone who can reset the culture and bring structure. If Denver’s defense keeps its elite pace, Joseph may soon find himself back in command — this time with a chance to shape a roster from the ground up.