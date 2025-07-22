The 2025 WNBA season has officially hit the halfway mark, and fans have already enjoyed plenty of entertaining storylines. As things stand, the MVP award in particular is almost certain to go another way, considering A’Ja Wilson is not amongst the most likely contenders thus far.

That honor belongs to the likes of Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier, the two All-Star captains this year. The Indiana Fever star in particular looks likely to compete for the MVP award after winning the Rookie of the Year last time around.

However, there are plenty of other major contenders who have emerged this season already, as we attempt to recognize the biggest contenders for all the major WNBA awards.

Most Valuable Player – Napheesa Collier

Leading the MVP race is Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. The 2024 MVP runner-up has elevated her game to another level in 2025, guiding the Lynx to a league-best 20-4 record while leading the WNBA in scoring with 23.9 points per game, per Basketball Reference.

She has also been highly efficient, shooting at 52.1% from the field and an astounding 95.6% from the free throw line. Collier is also averaging 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game, ranking top-five in each of the three major defensive metrics. These two-way contributions have made her indispensable for the Lynx, who boast both the league's top offense and defense.

Challenging her for the MVP crown is Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas, who has thrived with her new team, and Caitlin Clark. Thomas leads the league in assists with 9.5 per game while chipping in 15.4 points and 7.5 rebounds. Her unique ability to control games as a forward-sized playmaker is unmatched, and she recently set a WNBA record with her 16th career triple-double. She’s kept Phoenix near the top of the standings despite roster changes and injuries, making her the strongest threat to Collier’s MVP run.

Clark will need to remain fit, and has consistently missed games this season, which is why she is not amongst the top-2 candidates as things stand. However, things can change quickly, with the player expected to return soon.

Rookie of the Year – Paige Bueckers

Few rookies in WNBA history have arrived with the same expectations as Paige Bueckers, and even fewer have lived up to the hype in such a short span. The Dallas Wings guard has seized full control of the Rookie of the Year race, despite missing four games due to injury and illness.

She leads all rookies in scoring (18.3), assists (5.4), steals (1.7), and minutes (34.7) per game. Among all WNBA players, Bueckers ranks top-10 in scoring and is one of just four players averaging 18+ points and 5+ assists, joining the likes of Sabrina Ionescu, Kelsey Plum, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Despite Dallas’ slow start to the season, Bueckers has helped ignite a modest turnaround, with the Wings now 5-5 in their last 10 games. She became the fastest rookie in league history to reach 200 points and 50 assists, accomplishing the feat in just 11 games.

Apart from Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have impressed as well and continue to be challengers. However, this one might have Bueckers’ name written all over!

Most Improved Player – Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray has exploded into All-Star stardom in 2025, becoming the first Dream player to start in the midseason showcase since 2018. Her offensive game has blossomed under new head coach Karl Smesko, with Gray averaging a career-high 19.4 points on 42.6% shooting from the field and a blistering 41.6% from three.

Gray’s leap in production hasn’t come with a drop in consistency, and just like Bueckers, she looks the firm favorite to become the MIP this campaign.

Others like Brittney Sykes, Rae Burrell, and Veronica Burton have also turned heads, but Gray looks to be the runaway leader for MIP thus far.

Sixth Player of the Year- Kennedy Burke

In New York, Kennedy Burke has carved out a vital role for the title-contending Liberty as the league’s most impactful bench contributor. The 28-year-old guard is averaging 10 points per game off the bench and has become one of the WNBA’s most efficient perimeter shooters, hitting 47.9% of her threes.

Though Burke has made six starts due to injuries, her best work has come as a reserve. She’s stepped into the void left by the departures of Thornton and Laney-Hamilton and has been crucial in the absence of Jonquel Jones.

Minnesota’s Jessica Shepard, Atlanta’s Naz Hillmon, and Lynx guard Natisha Heideman round out the other top candidates.

Coach of the Year- Natalie Nakase

In her first season as a WNBA head coach, Natalie Nakase has redefined what’s possible for expansion teams. The Golden State Valkyries are 10-9 and are firmly in the playoff race. Nakase has created a defensive juggernaut, ranking second in defensive rating behind only the Lynx, while building an offense that sits comfortably in the league’s top 10.

What makes Nakase’s success more impressive is the cohesiveness she’s developed with a brand-new roster. While Nakase’s rise has undoubtedly been impressive, the likes of the Mercury’s Nate Tibbetts and the Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve appear to be the biggest contenders. Much of how this award goes may depend on the results of the rest of the regular season.