It has been a busy offseason for LSU football. They have brought in transfers, recruits, and multiple new coaches for Lane Kiffin, as he heads into his first year as the LSU coach. Kiffin recently convinced one coach to spurn the NFL to stay with LSU.

Now, Kiffin is adding a new coach to his staff who has NFL experience, having coached up Lamar Jackson at his last stop, according to NFL Insider Jordan Shultz.

LSU has hired Tee Martin to be an offensive analyst at LSU. He has spent the last three seasons as the quarterback coach for the Baltimore Ravens, after spending two years as the wide receiver coach with the Ravens.

Martin played college football as a quarterback at Tennessee from 1996 through 1999, succeeding Peyton Manning as the starting quarterback for the Vols. This would lead to him being drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would spend time with the Steelers, Rhein Fire, Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL before his playing career ended.

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Martin went into coaching from there, becoming the Morehouse College passing game coordinator. He spent one season there before two seasons back at the high school ranks. Martin would return to the college game with New Mexico in 2009, then coach at Kentucky in 2010 and 2011.

In 2012, Martin was hired by USC when Kiffin was the head coach. He stayed with the Trojans under Clay Helton, but would be fired following the 2018 season. Still, Martin would return to his alma mater in 2019, coaching at Tennessee for two seasons before heading to the NFL.

Now, Martin is back in the college ranks and once again back with his former boss, Lane Kiffin.