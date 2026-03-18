Golf stars and fans around the world are currently gearing up for the Masters, which will take place next month in Augusta, Georgia. Among the biggest names still up in the air for the tournament is the legendary Tiger Woods, who underwent lumbar disk replacement surgery in October and ruptured his left Achilles last year.

Recently, Woods got 100% real on the state of his health as the Masters approach.

“I said I've been working on it,” Woods said, per ESPN.com.. “Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun. … So as I said, I've had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn't quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn't quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it's hard to just to move around.”

Woods shocked the world by winning the Masters back in 2019, but now, at the age of 50, it remains to be seen how much more he has left in the tank, especially with all of the injuries that he has sustained over the years and the procedures he has undergone to fix them.

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Woods was also asked if he might participate for his TGL Team, the Jupiter Links, for whom he is currently acting as the manager.

“I've been trying to come back. But it just hasn't worked out that way. … But the guys here, this team, we have so much fun, I really don't want to screw up the lineup, I just want these guys to keep playing.”

The Masters are set to get underway on April 9.