Less than a week after her casting in the Baywatch reboot series was announced, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne has already started training for her acting debut.

Livvy Dunne took to social media on Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2026, to share pictures of herself in a bikini on the beach, captioning the pictures, “all smiles during lifeguard training [Baywatch].”

In the pictures, Dunne is seen in a blue one-piece with a white pattern on it. She is all smiles in the pictures, so it appears she's enjoying her experience training for the role.

Who is Livvy Dunne playing in the Baywatch reboot series?

Dunne joined Fox's Baywatch 2.0: The Influencer Edition and will play Grace. According to reports, the character is described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard.”

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Stephen Amell will lead the series as Cody Madison, the son of Mitch, who was famously played by David Hasselhoff in the original series. David Chokachi will reprise his role as Cody Madison from the original show as well.

Additionally, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, and Thaddeus LaGrone will also star in the Baywatch reboot.

This marks Dunne's acting debut. Previously, she appeared in the Prime Video documentary series, The Money Game: LSU, which followed various LSU athletes and examined the impact of NIL (name, image, and likeness) contracts.

Dunne is best known for her time on LSU's women's gymnastics team. She was part of the team from 2021 to 2025. Before her collegiate career, she was also named to the US Junior Women's National Team in 2017.

She is also a Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit Issue model and a social media influencer. Dunne was one of the cover models in 2025 alongside another gymnast, Jordan Chiles, as well as Lauren Chan and Salma Hayek.