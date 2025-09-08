The first year of Unrivaled was an undeniable success, and it seems Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's WNBA offseason league is doing even better than anyone could have anticipated.

With Caitlin Clark still a tantalizing possibility to join Unrivaled, the league has announced a $340 million valuation following a Series B investment round that included buy-in from Serena Williams' venture capital company Serena Ventures. Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, which also included investments from Warner Bros. Discovery and Trybe Ventures.

Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell said the valuation will expedite the league's growth, which will include expanded player facilities, additional fan seating and a second practice court.

“Because we outperformed our revenue expectations in season one by almost doubling it, it allows us to move a bit quicker,” he told ESPN. “It's become a three-year roadmap [instead of five]. In year two, we are really going to double down on the athletes.”

Last season, all players received equity in the league. Going forward, select players who join will also have that opportunity.

“They are largely majority shareholders,” Bazzell said. “They are going to reap the benefits of these growing valuations, not just, ‘oh, congrats, good job,' and ‘you'll get better resources.' Our whole brand ethos is coming into effect and improving itself in a short amount of time.”

As for Clark, Bazzell wished her the best in her recovery from a groin injury and said Unrivaled would “love to have her.”

“How we approach it is we don’t really apply pressure,” he said, per Sports Business Journal. “Everyone who’s not currently in the league and who’s a top player, not just her, knows we’re a phone call away. It doesn’t mean there’s always going to be a spot because we have to fill spots… But she’s one of the rare players who — she was first-team all W last year. She’s a great player. So we haven’t really approached those conversations. We aren’t in conversations. Do I think she should play this off season? Yeah, I do think she should play somewhere.”