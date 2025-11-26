The 2025 Texas football season has fallen short of expectations, considering that they opened as the top team in the country. However, they still have a long shot chance at making the College Football Playoff. Off the field, Steve Sarkisian has continued to prove himself a great recruiter, and recently, the Longhorns picked up a commitment from Rocky Cummings after he decommitted following Justin Wilcox's firing.

The three-star recruit committed to Texas after announcing his flip from Cal through Hayes Fawcett. He had been committed to play for Cal since June. A handful of Power conference schools were still pushing for Cummings, with Texas being the winner. The firing of Justin Wilcox made this commitment possible for the Longhorns, and now Cummings made it official.

Fawcett posted on X his commitment by saying: “Class of 2026 LB Rocky Cummings has Flipped his Commitment from Cal to Texas, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’4 220 LB from Carlsbad, CA had been committed to the Golden Bears since June. “I’m home, Hook ‘em (horns emoji) (horns emoji).”

Cummings officially visited Austin this past weekend for the Texas game against Arkansas, and that visit paid off for Texas, as his commitment became official.

“There’s a lot of reasons why I chose Texas,” Cummings said. “I loved the environment there and really liked the city of Austin. Texas has a winning tradition, I love the coaching staff and I love the plan they have for me.

“They want to use me similar to how they currently play Tre Moore. I’ll be an outside linebacker who will also be able to rush the passer and I think it’s an all around perfect fit for me.”

Cummings also said the weekend visit was his first time in Austin.

“It’s a great city and everyone is so passionate about Texas football,” Cummings said. “The game atmosphere was incredible and it was a lot of fun being there and taking it all in.

“Johnny Nansen is my lead recruiter and he’s a great guy and a great coach. He has been with coach Sark for a long time and he’s a really smart coach and knows how to win and I’m excited to play for them.”

The Texas football team has been recruiting extremely well under Steve Sarkisian, and this is the latest example. It also should show Texas fans that he is not looking to leave Austin for an NFL job at the moment, as had been reported.