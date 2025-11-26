The MLB offseason is here, and the St. Louis Cardinals are weighing their options on Nolan Arenado, as they try to see what to do with him. Bon Nightengale explained what the team must do, as the Cards try to get a good trade return for their longtime star.

"The more money they eat, the better prospect they get."@BNightengale wouldn't be shocked to see the Cardinals eat a significant chunk of Nolan Arenado's contract. pic.twitter.com/YcLgR0iAQ3 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 26, 2025

Nightengale explained that there is a chance the Cards might have to eat a chunk of the contract this offseason. Moreover, to entice a team to give them a great prospect, they would likely have to offer a good return. After going 78-84 and missing the playoffs, there are a lot of questions in St. Louis. Some believe the Cardinals should trade Arenado in the MLB offseason. With Nolan Gorman already ready to take over at third, the Cards can opt to get younger and find a new home for Arenado.

Arenado has had a great career, batting .282 with 353 career home runs, 1,184 RBIs, 992 runs, a .507 slugging percentage, and a .338 on-base percentage. However, his 2025 stats showcased a massive decline. Arenado hit .237 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs, 42 runs, a .377 slugging percentage, and a .289 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals will likely need to field a good part of the contract. Additionally, they will need to find a trade partner who needs an MLB-ready third baseman. While he is not the player he once was, Arenado can still contribute heavily to a playoff-ready team. The Cardinals are attempting to wheel and deal some players this offseason. Ultimately, the goal is to maximize the value of some of the veterans they have while executing a soft rebuild.

Some believe the Cardinals could release Arenado if they don't get the trade partner or the deal they want. But that could also allow a team to swoop in and get their longtime third baseman for nothing. If the Cardinals want to maximize Arenado's value, they might need to shell out some cash. In the short term, it would be painful. But the long-term return a talented prospect could bring might see them vault back into contention sooner rather than later.