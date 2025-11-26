The Houston Texans will be facing the Indianapolis Colts this week, and their starting quarterback could return to the game. After missing the past few games because of a concussion that he suffered against the Denver Broncos, CJ Stroud has been back at practice this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Texans listed QB CJ Stroud as a full participant at today’s practice,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Without Stroud, the Texans have won three games in a row with Davis Mills, and the hope is that they can keep the momentum rolling against one of the best teams in the league.

Before Stroud went down with a concussion, he was struggling at times during the season, and it reflected on how the Texans were performing on offense. It looked like he was figuring things out against the Broncos, but then he suffered a concussion. The Texans have also dealt with injuries throughout the season to other offensive players, such as Nico Collins, Joe Mixon, and others.

Collins only missed one game, but Mixon has missed the entire season, and it's uncertain if he'll ever return this year. As of now, Woody Marks and Nick Chubb have had to hold it down in the running game, which hasn't been very effective at times.

Hopefully, the Texans can get things rolling down the stretch of the season, and they can continue to win games so they can keep their playoff chances alive. Also, if Stroud can come back and play at a high level, things could be looking up for their offense and the team in general.