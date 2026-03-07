The WNBA and the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) are approaching a March 10 deadline to finalize a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Failing it would mean potential delays to the start of the new WNBA season, with the players’ union already having acknowledged the possibility of a strike as a real option.

However, as things stand, there exists a comprehensive gap between the WNBPA’s demands and what the WNBA has on offer, per a post on X by Front Office Sports.

“The WNBPA wants a $9.45M salary cap. The league's offer is $5.75M,” it read.

The league’s current offer sits at $5.75 million for Year 1, albeit with projected growth to roughly $8.5 million by 2031. The players’ union is also seeking a revenue-sharing model that would give players roughly 25% of gross revenue, increasing slightly over time, whereas the league’s offer centers on distributing about 50% of net revenue, which is equivalent to less than 15% of gross revenue.

Article Continues Below

That difference continues to prove crucial, with some members of the players’ association reportedly acknowledging recently that any kind of revenue-sharing should be seen as a win.

A strike remains a real possibility if the two sides cannot close the gap before the deadline. In December 2025, WNBA players voted overwhelmingly, 98% in favor with 93% participation, to authorize union leadership to call a strike if negotiations fail.

The situation has grown more complicated as internal tensions within the WNBPA have surfaced publicly following a three-page letter from union vice presidents Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum to executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson, raising concerns about player involvement and transparency during the negotiation process. The letter exposed frustration among some players who feel they have not been adequately informed about the union’s negotiating strategy or the league’s financial framework.

However, union leadership and other executive committee members quickly moved to reinforce unity within the organization, issuing a statement emphasizing that the players remain aligned in their goal of securing a transformative CBA. For that, however, an agreement needs to come rather quickly.