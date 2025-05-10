When Team USA basketball selects their roster for the 2028 Olympics, former WNBA star Sue Bird will be among those participating in the selection process. Bird was recently named the managing director of the women’s national team. One of the questions surrounding Team USA is the potential younger talent vying for roster spots, most notably Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers.

With Bird now team managing director, she spoke recently about potentially adding both Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers to future Team USA rosters, as per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

“You just want talent, and you want to see which talent, when they come together, is going to fit,” Bird said. “Of course, Caitlin. Of course, Paige. I mean, the names go on. You want them to be involved as quickly as possible to get comfortable.”

“Because USA Basketball can be, from a player standpoint, can be an uncomfortable situation because we don’t have a lot of training time, and you’re asked to do possibly, potentially, a different role,” Bird continued. “And you’re trying to do that on the fly. And so that can just cause a lot of discomfort. So the sooner you’re in it, and you’re experiencing it, the better.”

During the 2024 Olympics, there was plenty of stir caused by the decision to leave Clark off the roster for Team USA. It was understandable though considering Clark had yet to play a professional game prior to last season, at the roster was chalk-filled with WNBA All-Star veterans.

But there’s no reason to think that Clark, and Bueckers, among others, will be prime candidates for Team USA moving forward. Clark has junior Team USA experience, having played on the U19 team in 2019 and 2021, and the U16 team in 2017. Bueckers also has Team USA experience, having played on the U19 team in 2019, the U17 team in 2018, the U16 team in 2017, as well as a few 3×3 appearances.

Team USA women’s basketball has won eight straight gold medals since the 1996 Olympics. With Clark and Bueckers waiting on the wings, they’re in good shape to keep that streak active.