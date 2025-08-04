With the 2025 WNBA trade deadline looming, time is running out for the Las Vegas Aces' front office and head coach Becky Hammon, who took over personnel decisions after the Aces let go of their general manager in October 2024, to decide between short-term lineup upgrades and long-term opportunity.

The Aces have stayed committed to their core, made up of A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young, but the trio hasn't been carrying an equal weight, leaving Wilson to take on most of the team's production alone. Vegas needs depth behind the reigning WNBA MVP if it wants to return to its contending status anytime soon.

The Aces have seriously underperformed through the first half of the WNBA season and have few immediate options for what they could do about it. They don't really have draft picks to work with, with their next first-round selection not coming around until 2028, and a tight salary cap to maneuver around.

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics are a team that's surprised the W by overperforming, the opposite direction of the Aces, while also not committing too much to a future direction. The Mystics have essentially been run by their rookies, namely standout duo Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, with a few veterans choosing to take a leadership role over the young squad. But as Washington waits for Georgia Amoore, its third 2025 WNBA draft pick, to recover from a season-ending injury, the team could afford to make some moves that allow the franchise to fully commit to its youth-focused path.

Vegas is desperately in need of some athleticism, rim presence, and versatility on defense to salvage the 2025 campaign, and there are perfect options on the Mystics that the franchise could bargain for who would solve its current problems, according to The Ringer. All-Star Brittney Sykes and Stefanie Dolson are both realistic recommendations, adding the playing intensity and scoring depth the Aces are looking for.

The Aces have a few second-round draft selections they can leverage, giving the Mystics a chance to profit from their shaky roster and gain more draft flexibility in the next few years. Vegas would have to intentionally choose to double down on its win-now philosophy, but that's the most logical way to go if the club doesn't intend to squander the rest of Wilson's prime playing years.