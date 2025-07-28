Dawn Staley knows a thing or two about packing the stands full of fans, and she's letting the Portland Fire in on her secrets as the WNBA expansion team prepares for play in the 2026 season. While the South Carolina women's basketball head coach spoke at “The Epicenter: Women's Global Sports Summit,” she directed a message at the Fire's ownership group that she thinks will set them up for success.

“Give them a voice as they unveil the team, give them a saying and perspective. [You] may not take [their ideas], but even if [they're] being heard, [they] feel a part of it,” she said. “Don't leave them out. Don't wait until [the team's] already established to start listening. Start listening now because I often find that when you treat people good, they treat you better.”

Staley doubled down on the importance of following her blueprint to build fan loyalty.

“I hope that the owners really give the fans what they want,” Staley advised. “Like, hear them out. They are the consumers; they are the people that's gonna buy season tickets.”

Staley then went into further detail about how her tactics have worked out for the Gamecocks over the years.

“South Carolina has been the leader in attendance for the last 10 years in college basketball. Little old Columbia, South Carolina,” Staley stated. “Mom and pop, you can come past our office, you can sit down, you can have a conversation with us. We give you access to us.”

The Gamecocks have led the nation in college basketball attendance for the last 10 years in a row and even averaged a program-record 16,437 fans in the 2024-25 season. Staley gave some insight into how she and the school have been able to sustain this feat.

“We don't call them fans, we call them ‘fams' because they're like family members to us. We include them in that, and they take pride in that,” she explained.

Staley pointed out how similar factors exist for the Fire and their potential fan base, setting the groundwork for her plan to take root in Portland and help the expansion team come out of the gate with solid support behind them.

“There are people here that supported the Fire a long time ago that will rekindle that spirit in which they packed the gyms,” Staley said. “Give the fans access to the franchise, and they will certainly provide a home court advantage.”

The long-tenured coach is definitely on the right track with her advice. The Golden State Valkyries, this year's expansion addition, have become proof that these tactics work in the WNBA. The Valkyries have been the biggest shock of the season, breaking attendance and valuation records with their strong fan support behind Coach of the Month and potential Coach of the Year Natalie Nakase‘s sideline leadership and the franchise's active fan interaction.