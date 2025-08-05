As the WNBA power rankings cross the Week 10 threshold of the 2025 campaign, the playoff picture is beginning to sharpen while the lines separating the contenders and rebuilders grow bolder. Being past the midseason break does mean injuries, though, and there have been quite a few to go around.

But the halfway mark also translates to the WNBA trade deadline, and there were multiple moves made that directly impact teams in the postseason race and alter the trajectory of the entire campaign. Let's take a look at where the W's recent shake-ups have left each squad in the power rankings.

1. Minnesota Lynx (24-5, =)

The Lynx stand clearly as the top team, leading the WNBA with the best record while dominating in scoring, shooting, assists, blocks, and both offensive and defensive ratings. Minnesota’s July surge, a league-best 9-3, earned head coach Cheryl Reeve her third Coach of the Month honor, as she secured her 350th career win and the franchise notched its 500th overall victory under her guidance.

One of those wins included the much-anticipated 2024 WNBA Finals rematch with the New York Liberty, which the Lynx took 100-93 after leading big for most of the contest. Minnesota's next outing resulted in the largest road win in the W's history, taking down the Las Vegas Aces by a whopping 53 points. Minnesota may have taken a mini hit, though, losing MVP candidate Napheesa Collier to an ankle injury near the end of the third quarter that'll keep her out for the next two weeks.

But the Lynx don't stay down for long — the franchise bounced back quickly with a blockbuster trade deal to bring in DiJonai Carrington, 2024 Most Improved Player and All-Defensive First Team guard, from the Dallas Wings.

Anchored by elite levels of team chemistry, balance, and now even more depth, the Lynx are the standard all others are measured against this season, and they seem poised to remain in the No.1 seed with matchups between the inconsistent Seattle Storm, spiraling Washington Mystics, and injured Liberty on the way.

2. Atlanta Dream (18-11, +1)

Surprisingly strong in the East, the Dream sit just a half game behind the Liberty. Their climb has been steady, buoyed by standout play from Allisha Gray and Naz Hillmon. Atlanta is outperforming preseason expectations and has become a serious contender to take the top rank in the Eastern Conference and a spot in the Finals, threatening New York's assumed security in claiming both.

The Dream's team cohesion and depth give them an edge over their opponents, whether or not the other side has a slightly better talent base. They've been able to withstand three-time All-Star Rhyne Howard's extended injury absence and games missed from both Brittney Griner and Jordin Canada this past week while improving offensive efficiency and consistency on both ends of the floor.

With games against the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury this week, expect the Dream to keep this spot.

3. Indiana Fever (17-12, +1)

The Fever have been on a tear, winning their last five games in a row without injured star Caitlin Clark and climbing five games above .500 for the first time since 2015 — the last time they won a postseason contest. Indiana picked up a tiebreaking 78-74 win over the Storm and now sits just 1.5 games back of the reigning-champion Liberty. The Fever's balance and offensive production make them a legitimate candidate to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Kelsey Mitchell has put the squad on her back, averaging 20.3 points to become the league's fifth-leading scorer since the All-Star break. Aliyah Boston's six-straight double-doubles anchor the inside, while Sophie Cunningham's shooting percentage increased to 47.4% since entering the starting lineup. Natasha Howard's been a beast on both sides of the ball, and Aari McDonald and Lexie Hull have added valuable depth.

The Fever have beatable foes approaching in the LA Sparks, Mercury, and Sky and should keep rolling.

4. New York Liberty (18-10, -2)

The Liberty's earlier record strength keeps them solidly in the top five, but the defending champions ran into some turbulence in crucial matchups. New York entered last week riding a five-game win streak off of a commanding 89-76 win over the Mercury behind Sabrina Ionescu’s 29 points and eight assists, and a dominant 20-point, 11-rebound inside performance from Jonquel Jones.

However, that momentum immediately dissolved when the Liberty stumbled dramatically the following night in a heartbreaking 101-99 home loss to the Sparks off Rickea Jackson's game-winner. They then dropped a challenging contest in Dallas, the Finals rematch versus a Lynx squad that was firing on all cylinders, and a shocking blowout versus the league-worst Sun that featured the debut of a WNBA-returning Emma Meesseman.

The Liberty managed to end the spiral just two days later in Connecticut with an 87-78 redemption victory over the Sun, but it's still a surprising output from a defending champion side that's been one of the top-two teams all year. Breanna Stewart's injury absence wasn't predicted to cause this big of a slump, but if they keep up the trend, the Liberty will be in trouble heading into the postseason, with the Dream and Fever hot on their tail in the Eastern Conference.

New York has a chance to reclaim its reputation with a week of rematches ahead, first taking on the Wings twice before hosting another showdown with the Lynx.

5. Phoenix Mercury (17-11, =)

The Mercury occupy the second-place spot in the West and are among the group of teams competing to be the best squad outside the Lynx‑Liberty duopoly. But last week put a dent in those plans as Phoenix registered a 1-2 mark, showcasing that the team both has grit and lingering gaps in its consistency.

The Mercury were edged out in their 107-101 defeat in Indiana, and in their 95-72 loss to the Dream, Atlanta’s paint dominance and ball‑sharing overwhelmed Phoenix despite Kahleah Copper’s 19 points and Alyssa Thomas' 12-point, 10-board double-double. The 83-67 victory over the Sky provided a much-needed confidence boost at the end of a five-game road trip, and starting a home stand by hosting the Sun will hopefully continue that momentum for the Mercury.

6. Los Angeles Sparks (12-15, +1)

The Sparks experienced their strongest week of the season, riding new life into their playoff push. They rebounded spectacularly after a 89-74 loss to the Aces snapped their five‑game win streak and provided a rocky backdrop to Cameron Brink’s first appearance in over a year post-ACL surgery. But despite some rust, limited minutes, and foul trouble, Brink's return infused some defensive spark and glimpses of offensive potential.

However, the true highlight came in their most impressive performance to date — a 108-106 double‑overtime win over the Storm. The Sparks turned a seven‑point fourth-quarter deficit into victory thanks to a clutch game-winner from Rickea Jackson, a massive effort from Dearica Hamby, and strong outings from Kelsey Plum and Azurá Stevens.

Despite ongoing turnover issues and thin bench depth, this gritty road comeback reaffirmed LA as a legitimate threat for a playoff seed heading into the season’s second half. That theory will be put to the test this upcoming week, with the Sparks taking on the streaking Fever, lowly Sun, and struggling Valkyries before hosting the rematch with the Storm.

7. Seattle Storm (16-13, -1)

The Storm endured a rough week, dropping two very important outings and showcasing the erratic inconsistency that's been their story in 2025. Early in the week, they recovered with a dominant 101-85 road win over the Sun, powered by Skylar Diggins' first career regular-season triple‑double and a 26‑point outburst from Nneka Ogwumike. Then came the most frustrating result: A double‑overtime loss to the Sparks, where the Storm held a 10‑point third‑quarter lead only to see it slip away.

Seattle's lack of composure in crunch time was costly, as LA rallied in the fourth and two overtimes to steal the win. The Storm remain squarely in the playoff hunt despite their mix of highs and lows, but their volatility continues to prevent them from falling further in the WBNA power rankings.

8. Las Vegas Aces (15-14, =)

The Aces endured a turbulent week but somehow still finished 2-1 in a stretch that revealed both their resilience and glaring vulnerabilities. They beat the Sparks and Valkyries, two sides they're technically better than and should expect to beat, but then ended up on the wrong end of history versus the Lynx.

Vegas' recent stretch proves the depth challenges the club faces and raises questions about whether it can sustain a postseason push without full health, consistency, and possibly a big WNBA trade deadline move. The Aces will be tested against the Valkyries and Storm this week before a must-win game versus the last-place Sun.

9. Golden State Valkyries (14-14, +1)

The expansion Valkyries have exceeded expectations and remain squarely in the playoff conversation as the No. 8 seed. Though lacking star depth compared to the established teams, they might challenge for a higher power ranking. The Valkyries enjoyed a breakthrough week, grabbing an impressive 77-75 victory over the Dream and crucial wins over the Mystics and Sky to keep their playoff push alive.

Golden State did suffer a 101-77 blowout at the hands of the Aces, which is why the team can't go any higher in the power rankings. However, the Valkyries' players have continued to step up in light of losing Kayla Thornton for the season, and they've seen contributions from Tiffany Hayes, Janelle Salaün, Temi Fagbenle, Kate Martin, and Veronica Burton, to name a few. The Valkyries' depth might be what helps them hang on to that final postseason berth, with winnable home games against the Aces, Sparks, and Sun on the horizon.

10. Dallas Wings (8-21, -1)

The Wings continue to struggle, going 0-2 in matchups that highlighted the youth of their core. Star rookie Paige Bueckers is putting up strong numbers — leading all rookies in scoring and assists — their on-court chemistry has improved significantly from the beginning of this season, and they're giving elite teams a run for their money. But the team has lacked frontcourt toughness and struggles to contend physically.

Bueckers led the offense in an 88-85 loss to the Dream, pouring in 21 points and seven assists, including a clutch 3-pointer that briefly gave Dallas the lead late in regulation. Naz Hillmon ultimately hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds remaining, handing the Wings a narrow defeat.

Dallas showed fight and late-game poise, and had glimpses of the same in its 88-78 loss to the Fever, but defensive breakdowns and free-throw misses highlight their lack of execution in close moments.

Long‑term injuries to players like Maddy Siegrist gutted their depth and interior presence, but that shouldn't be the case for much longer. Dallas did offload defensive star Carrington to Minnesota, showing that the franchise is more committed to its rebuild for the future. The Wings' potential is bright, but their record shows how far the franchise has to go to truly be competitive. Matchups with the Liberty, twice, and the Mystics should act as examples of that difficult truth.

11. Washington Mystics (13-15, =)

The Mystics sit in the lower half but still hold hope for entering the playoffs. They're on a 2-5 skid and coming off two losses, one to the Dream and another to the Valkyries in a close 68-67 failed comeback attempt. Having the Sky and Wings as opponents this week might help Washington regain its momentum, but that will be more difficult against a rolling Minnesota squad, with or without Collier.

Rookie duo Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have brought scoring and energy, setting rare rookie stat lines reminiscent of past MVP winners. Still, injuries to key newcomers and limited veteran leadership, especially now that they've traded All-Star Brittney Sykes to the Storm, cost them consistency.

12. Connecticut Sun (5-22, +1)

The Sun have finally climbed out of the power ranking basement for the first time this year. This doesn't mean their season is turning a corner, but the Sun do deserve credit for pulling off the most unexpected 78-62 upset of the year over the defending WNBA champion Liberty — a rare highlight for them amid constant adversity.

A fully rebuilding team under first‑year coach Rachid Meziane, Connecticut has been outclassed week after week. Veteran Tina Charles has led admirably, but the roster lacks depth and experience.

13. Chicago Sky (7-21, -1)

The Sky's current eight-game slide directly reflects their slide to the bottom of these WNBA power rankings for the first time all campaign. Angel Reese has missed multiple games, outside of one 22-point, 13-board outing versus the Mystics this week, and the team has essentially lost its identity without her.

Despite Kamilla Cardoso adding a double-double of her own, with 21 points and 10 rebounds, the Sky still were still on the receiving end of a blowout in the 103-86 defeat. A 73-66 loss to the Valkyries and 83-67 drubbing against the Mercury followed. Low offensive and defensive ratings, leadership voids, a growing list of injured players, and inconsistency have created a harsh reality in Chicago.

Week 10's power rankings show the picture of a playoff race that's starting to take a clear shape. The Lynx, with or without Collier for the next two weeks, stand in a league of their own. The Dream and Liberty are battling it out for Eastern dominance, the Mercury, Storm, and Fever are on the next tier fighting to maintain their consistency and lock into the highest postseason berth possible, and the Aces, Valkyries, Mystics, and Sparks are trying to beat one another out for the final spots available.

While the Wings, Sky, and Sun are firmly out of the competition and are essentially waiting for their lottery picks, there's still excitement to be seen in the way their campaigns are going. With just a few weeks left before the playoff seedings lock in, the pressure is mounting — and so is the drama.