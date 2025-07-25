Las Vegas Aces' franchise star A'ja Wilson is on a quest for yet another WNBA Championship and the reigning league MVP continues to make history with each passing season of accolades. This past summer, Wilson broke barriers en route to her first signature sneaker with Nike and now it's full steam ahead for the Nike A'One. Nike continues to push the silhouette as we see updates of new colorways set to come.

The Nike A'One first released in May 2025, making A'ja Wilson the 13th player in WNBA history with their own name-bearing signature sneaker. The shoes have become instantly popular among all levels of the game, ushering a new era for WNBA athletes and the possibilities behind their signature lines.

Already available in seven colorways, including the most recent “All-Star” edition, the Nike A'One is expected to arrive in a number of upcoming colorways to keep fans entertained.

Nike A'One upcoming releases

OFFICIAL PHOTOS: Nike A'One “Sequoia” 🔋 RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/ZokW2e7x5C pic.twitter.com/QFO5tFyAc3 — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

FIRST LOOK: New Nike A’One ✨ @_ajawilson22 🗓️ September 1st

📝 FZ8605-101

🎨 White/Perfect Pink-Prism Pink-Pink Ice-Pale Pink

💵 $115 pic.twitter.com/2exSumxp6Z — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet



The first colorway, titled “Sequoia,” arrives in an interesting mix of Sequoia/Cargo Khaki-Iron Green-Volt for a earth-toned look. Featuring dark hues throughout most of the shoe, the Nike Swoosh and A'ja logos really pop in the volt green. All in all, this is easily one of the cleanest releases of the A'One we've seen thus far. This pair is expected to release August 8, 2025 on Nike SNKRS app and Nike retailers.

The second colorway arrives in White/Perfect Pink-Prism Pink-Pink Ice-Pale Pink for another solid gradient of interesting shades. The pink undertones give this shoe a colorful feel while still remaining neutral behind the shine of the white contrasts. This pair is expected to release September 1, 2025 for a retail tag of $115.

Both pairs, along with all the available colorways and upcoming releases, will be available on Nike platforms. The Nike A'One retails for $115 and is available in full size runs, so be sure to grab your pair for the upcoming basketball season.