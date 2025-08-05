The 2025 WNBA trade deadline is fast approaching on August 7 at 3 p.m. ET, and outside of the Dallas Wings trading DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in a blockbuster deal, teams around the league have so far been a bit stingy with their possible trade assets. This WNBA season has entertained fans with its parity, and with just five games separating the second seed from the fifth seed, there's a notable reluctance to make big moves. So, why is that?

The W's hard salary cap limits the flexibility teams would usually need to make big deals in the middle of the season, and 2025 is a particularly difficult year for franchises to work with due to the looming free agency free-for-all that next offseason is sure to become with the majority of players' contracts set to expire. Teams are less willing to give up future draft picks and long-term value for a temporary player that will likely sign somewhere else in a few months.

But that doesn't mean there's no chance at a last-minute shocker. Regardless of the challenges, multiple players have emerged as attractive and realistic trade candidates that could be on the move before the 2025 deadline. Let's take a look at the best trade candidates around the WNBA.

7. Bria Hartley, Connecticut Sun

Bria Hartley’s name has resurfaced in trade discussions ahead of the 2025 WNBA deadline, largely due to her affordable contract and ability to provide quality minutes off the bench. Although she’s no longer the dynamic scorer she was during her peak years, Hartley still brings valuable spacing as a capable shooter and ball-handler.

Hartley's current stint with the Connecticut Sun follows a turbulent few seasons, highlighted by her brief tenure with the Indiana Fever earlier this year before being waived. Now back with Connecticut, Hartley is averaging modest numbers in limited minutes, but her experience and poise could be attractive to a playoff team seeking backcourt depth.

6. Tiffany Hayes, Golden State Valkyries

Tiffany Hayes, who is currently averaging 12.7 points per game with the Golden State Valkyries, could be the perfect asset for the franchise to trade if it wants to get in on the last-minute action. The Valkyries are currently trying to hold on to their seventh-place spot, and with All-Star Kayla Thornton going down with a season-ending injury, the deadline could be the exact opportunity Golden State needs to boost its playoff push at the right time.

Before joining the Valkyries, Hayes thrived in a sixth-player role with the Las Vegas Aces, where she averaged just 9.5 points per game in 2024, her fewest since her rookie campaign. Hayes, who's been a leader and quick bucket-getter off the bench, might be enjoying her current life with the Valkyries, but they would likely accept the right offer.

The Valkyries might be stingy with Hayes, but they have depth at the guard position and can technically afford losing her, especially with Kate Martin and Kaitlyn Chen emerging as solid pieces in Natalie Nakase's rotation.

5. Damiris Dantas, Indiana Fever

Once a regular in the rotation, Damiris Dantas has fallen out of favor with the Fever as they find their identity without Caitlin Clark. Dantas has seen her minutes diminish drastically this season, but her manageable 100,000 salary and skills as a stretch four who's able to space the floor, set solid screens, and offer defensive prowess make her a valuable piece in a league that's lacking in traditional bigs.

The Fever’s willingness to trade Dantas reflects a growing focus on maximizing the talent surrounding Clark rather than holding onto inactive veterans. Given her low cap hit and utility, Dantas could also be included in multi-player packages or salary-matching scenarios if Indiana wants to swing big at the deadline.

4. Aaliyah Edwards, Washington Mystics

Edwards was initially viewed as part of Washington’s young core but has seen reduced playing time due to injuries and emerging teammates like Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. Although still developing, she remains a forward of interest for teams seeking versatility.

Any franchise could benefit from her length and potential if they have the assets Washington would ask for in exchange.

3. Marina Mabrey, Connecticut Sun

Despite previously requesting a trade after the 2024 campaign and getting brutally rejected by the Sun's front office, Marina Mabrey has settled into a comfortable leadership role for Connecticut's young rebuilding roster. Because of this, the Sun have mentioned that they're not actively looking to get rid of Mabrey after committing to her long-term last offseason. However, Mabrey's one of the best possible trade pieces on the board, and it would benefit the Sun to move her before the deadline and get some value back for her instead of watching her walk away in free agency.

Connecticut has resisted offers throughout the season, but the franchise could change its mind if there's a good-enough offer with enough draft assets up for grabs. The Sun already have a veteran presence in Tina Charles, who's made it clear she has no desire to leave after returning to the team that drafted her this past offseason. Mabrey's leadership role isn't desperately needed in Connecticut anymore, but it would have tons of value for other squads in the W.

Even with the missed playing time due to injury and occasional struggles with her shot, Mabrey is still averaging 14.2 points and is an attractive lineup addition for anyone in need of outside shooting and scoring depth.

2. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

The Wings are clearly sellers, proven by their Carrington deal, and Arike Ogunbowale is another player whose name has swirled around the rumor mill. Once established as the face of the Wings, Ogunbowale is frequently cited as Dallas' prime trade asset.

Despite struggling in 2025, shooting a career‑low 36.6% from the field and 31.5 % from beyond the arc, she still averages 15.7 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.4 steals a game and is set to hit free agency after the season. The Wings are clearly in rebuilding mode with Paige Bueckers at the center, so offloading Ogunbowale or other veterans on expiring contracts to accumulate draft capital or younger pieces is expected.

1. Myisha Hines-Allen, Dallas Wings

Myisha Hines‑Allen, a versatile veteran forward on an expiring contract, has caught interest from teams if Dallas opts to make more than one trade move. Hines-Allen's not the scorer she was in 2020, and she's a clear mismatch for the system the Wings are trying to build, but she still contributes roughly 6.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game and brings elite defense and positional flexibility to any contender’s bench rotation.

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA trade deadline, teams are balancing contract and salary cap flexibility, postseason push urgency, and their long-term plans. While that's plenty to juggle, some sides will deem the effort worth it if they can secure the perfect missing piece to make their title contention dreams a reality. Keep a close eye on the trade deadline — it could surprise you.