The WNBA put the union on notice before the All-Star Game when all of the players came out in black and white shirts that said “Pay Us What You Owe Us,” something that was planned by the players earlier that day. Though it felt like the WNBA players were taking a stand for something, former star Candace Parker didn't feel the same.

On the Post Moves podcast, Parker shared her thoughts about the shirts with Aliyah Boston.

“Y'all cannot come out there with those shirts of ‘Pay Us What You Owe Us,' and then do that in the All-Star Game,” Parker said.

"Y'all cannot come out there with those shirts of 'Pay Us What You Owe Us,' and then do that in the All-Star Game." Candace Parker RIPPED the players' effort in this year's WNBA ASG 😳 (via @PostMovesShow)pic.twitter.com/QxE141VZP9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2025

Boston countered Parker's statement and noted that they're proving that they deserve to get paid throughout the entire season, not just the All-Star Game.

“We come out every single night and we show why we deserve the money we deserve,” Boston said. “An All-Star Game, where we have another game in two days, I think that is okay to just go out there and hoop and have some fun, because on Tuesday we were back at it, and we were playing and we were showing once again why we deserve to get paid.”

Parker then had a rebuttal.

“It wasn't the fact that you're doing something to prove why you have to be paid,” Parker said. “I think it was just an opportunity, to me, on one of the biggest stages, with those shirts being worn — everyone always talks about how the NBA does not play in All-Star Games. But guess what? They come down, they do windmills, they do stuff like that, right? Women, I understand that it is challenging. You all added four to five games more this season without [additional] compensation, which is not fair.”

It was a surprise to many that Parker had that stance, especially since she once played in the league. It's obvious that the union is still not giving players what they deserve, as the CBA negotiations are still ongoing. The two sides met during All-Star Weekend, which was the largest in-person player turnout in union history, but it all ended with no resolution.