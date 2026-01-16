Athletes Unlimited announced its final roster Thursday for the fifth season of its women’s professional basketball league, a group that again features a strong contingent of established WNBA talent led by Tina Charles.

The 40-player field includes 20 returning players and 20 newcomers for the season, which begins Feb. 4 and runs through March 1 at Municipal Auditorium, according to the Associated Press. Among the returners are Charles, the WNBA’s all-time leader in rebounds and made field goals, along with veterans Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark, Kia Nurse, Odyssey Sims, Aerial Powers, Kiah Stokes, Brianna Turner, Isabelle Harrison and Bria Hartley.

Lexie Brown, chair of the AU Pro Basketball Player executive committee, will also be joined by her father, Dee Brown, who will serve as a player enhancement specialist alongside Danielle Viglione. The coaching staff includes Zak Buncik, Edniesha Curry, Chaz Franklin and Kia Vaughn.

The roster also features younger players and recent standouts such as Aneesah Morrow, NaLyssa Smith, Jacy Sheldon, Te-Hina Paopao, Zia Cooke, Deja Kelly, Kaitlyn Chen, Jaylyn Sherrod and Aaliyah Nye.

Megan Perry, vice president of basketball for Athletes Unlimited, said the depth of the roster reflects the league’s continued growth.

“The depth across all 40 spots is exceptional, and it's going to make this one of the most challenging and compelling seasons we've had,” Perry said.

Athletes Unlimited has steadily increased WNBA participation since launching in 2022, when just over one-third of players had league experience. By 2024, that figure had risen to more than 70%, marking the league’s expanding role as a competitive offseason option for professional players.