The Connecticut Sun’s 2025 season came to end on Wednesday following their 88-72 loss to the Atlanta Dream. While the Sun had already been eliminated from playoff contention quite some time ago, Wednesday’s game was the final game on their schedule. It ended up being a historic night for Sun veteran forward Tina Charles who set the franchise record for most points in a season, and announced her future plans during a postgame walkoff interview, as per Deyscha Smith of The Next.

“I’m just looking forward to being back,” Charles revealed after the Dream game amid cheers from the assembled Sun home crowd. Amid a tough season for the Sun, Charles has continued to add to her Hall of Fame career.

Throughout the season, there had been speculation as to what Tina Charles’ future plans would be, and it appears she will be back with the Sun for the 2026 season. A 15-year WNBA veteran now, Charles is one of the oldest players in the league at 36. Among the numerous accolades she has received during her career, she is second on the WNBA’s All-Time scoring list behind only Diana Taurasi.

Against the Dream, Charles finished with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes of play. She shot 8-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft, Charles actually began her career with the Sun. She played four seasons with the Sun initially, and was selected to two All-Star appearances in that span. She was also named the 2010 Rookie of the Year, and was the 2012 league MVP.

Charles would then play six seasons for the New York Liberty, racking up more All-Star appearances and All-WNBA finishes in the process. Following the 2020 bubble season during which she sat out, Charles has spent the last couple of years playing for a handful of teams such as the Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Atlanta Dream and back to the Sun.