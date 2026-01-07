The WNBPA has been vocal about the tense nature of the CBA negotiations with the WNBA. But as the January 9 extended deadline quickly approaches, the players' association's leadership has not shied away from voicing its dissatisfaction with what the league is willing to offer. The W unveiled its latest proposal in mid-December and has not made another offer since, while the union has made it clear that the league's terms won't be accepted.

“How do the capital investors, changemakers, anyone who cares about women's sports, supports women athletes, [or] understands the value of this investment believe this could be a good deal?” WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson said in a statement sent to USA TODAY Sports.

“The players know the difference between doing business and creating clickbait. They are focused on the system. Despite what the league and the teams are trying to do, the players are not confused by the numbers,” Jackson added. “The players want a meaningful share of the revenue they are creating. They want to be properly valued in these negotiations and this next CBA. They do not want to be paid last with only a fraction of the dollars left over.”

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier appeared on “Good Morning America” on Monday to discuss Unrivaled's season two tip-off, and unsurprisingly, she was questioned about the ongoing WNBA CBA talks. Collier remained as honest as she has always been whenever the topic comes up and confirmed that the two sides have still not made any progress toward an agreement.

“We are at a bit of a standstill,” the WNBPA vice president responded when asked. “The timeline is coming up in a couple of days. It's gonna expire.”

As one of two co-founders of the offseason league for WNBA players, alongside New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, Collier maintains that her own leadership experience has taught her that meeting player demands is realistic.

“We're just excited to show at Unrivaled that it is possible to pay the players and create a successful business. And that's what we hope to do in the WNBA as well,” Collier added. “We feel really confident in what we're asking for, and I just feel really blessed to be able to play and create something that is already showing that these things are possible.”

The WNBA's latest proposal featured a system where players would receive in excess of 50% of the revenue after subtracting expenses, an uncapped revenue sharing component, a raise of maximum salaries above $1.3 million and growing to nearly $2 million while average salaries top $530,000 and grow to more than $780,000 over the life of the deal, minimum salaries starting at more than $250,000 in the first year alone, and a salary cap that would be $5 million in the first year and expand with revenue growth in the following years.

However, in comparison to what the players are requesting, the WNBPA maintains that those terms would not give the players an equitable share of the profits they generate for the W. The overwhelming majority of the league's players seem to agree, as 93% voted on the issue and were 98% in favor of authorizing a strike, if necessary.

“I cannot comment on the specifics of any proposal, but I can speak hypothetically,” Jackson said. “The players would not have opted out of the 2020 CBA with a fixed salary system giving them less than 10% of the revenue that their labor drives, only to agree to a salary system that is arguably tied to revenue but now gives them less than 15%. The business has grown considerably, and the league and the teams project incredible sustainable growth into the (foreseeable) future.”