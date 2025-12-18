Things are really beginning to heat up in the WNBA. The ongoing CBA negotiations appear to have reached a breaking point.

On Thursday, the WNBPA released an official statement authorizing a player's strike, per Khristina Williams of In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams. Altogether, 93% of players participated in the vote, and 98% voted in favor, according to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

“The players have spoken,“ the WNBPA said in a statement. ”Through a decisive vote with historic participation, our membership has authorized the WNBPA’s Executive Committee to call a strike when necessary. The players’ decision is an unavoidable response to the state of negotiations with the WNBA and its teams.

“Time and again, the players’ thoughtful and reasonable approach has been met by the WNBA and its teams with a resistance to change and a recommitment to the draconian provisions that have unfairly restricted players for nearly three decades. The players’ vote is neither a call for an immediate strike nor an intention to pursue one. Rather, it is an emphatic affirmation of the players’ confidence in their leadership and their unwavering solidarity against ongoing efforts to divide, conquer, and undervalue them.

“Let it be known. The players remain united, resolute, and prepared to fight for their value and their future.”

What does this mean for the WNBA?

If the players strike, then the 2026 WNBA season could be locked on. All the while, the players are advocating for a certain measure of things in a new CBA agreement.

The biggest of which is an equal share of the revenue generated. Currently, WNBA players receive 9-10% of the revenue. However, with an 11-year, $2 billion media deal pending, the players feel it is their time.

Meanwhile, strained relations between Napheesa Collier and Commissioner Cathy Englebert have derailed negotiations.

The current CBA extension deadline is January 9.