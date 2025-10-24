Olivia Miles' blockbuster decision to transfer to TCU from Notre Dame stole the spotlight in the NCAA offseason. Instead of making the choice to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft alongside Fighting Irish teammate and No. 3 pick Sonia Citron, Miles shocked spectators when she opted to use her final year of college eligibility. Now, with the WNBA CBA negotiations causing turmoil for the league and its players, the Horned Frogs' new star is declaring she's happy she followed her gut.

“The WNBA is figuring out their own stuff [with the CBA] as we're watching,” Miles said. “So let them figure it out, and for one more year, I'll enjoy college.”

During the Big 12 women's basketball media day, Miles detailed why not being a part of the ongoing chaos in the W is the better move for her career, according to ESPN.

“Right now, it's still all opinions on what is going to change. We hear there is going to be a lot of [player] movement, and the league will look different next season,” Miles said about the league's CBA negotiations.

“So for now, I just prioritize what is right in front of me. I'll start thinking about everything else later on.”

The 22-year-old further explained her decision to skip this year's WNBA draft despite being projected by ESPN to be the No. 2 pick in the 2025 class.

“[The potential to be a high draft pick] was a lot to leave on the table. My parents thought I was crazy. Everyone thought I was crazy. Heck, I still hear comments like, ‘It doesn't make sense. Why would she come back? Why did she go there?'” Miles added with a smile.

“But I wasn't in great shape, still, mentally. I had a great season last year, but I still wanted to get more consistent and more disciplined and in better shape physically. I didn't think I was ready,” she continued.

The ongoing WNBA CBA talks will still have an impact on Miles' entry into the league since the ability to have a draft and season in 2026 will depend on the league's and players' ability to reach an agreement. But for the time being, Miles says she's more than content with staying put and capping off her collegiate playing days with the current Big 12-favorite Horned Frogs.

“Being at TCU feels so aligned. I couldn't pass up on the opportunity, especially with their style of play. Why not stay in college? The pros will still be there.”