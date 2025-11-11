The Green Bay Packers battled the Philadelphia Eagles in a defensive duel on Monday Night Football in Week 10. The NFC heavyweights took a 0-0 tie into halftime. It marked the first scoreless MNF first half in 16 years.

Prior to kickoff, the Packers held a moment of silence for Marshawn Kneeland. The former Dallas Cowboys defensive end died on November 6 after taking his own life.

Micah Parsons and Kneeland played together in Dallas during the 2024 season. And the Packers’ DE honored his former teammate with a touching gesture on Monday night. Cameras captured Parsons on the sideline with his head down in a moment of silent reflection. He then appeared to cross himself as he remembered Kneeland.

Micah Parsons honors former teammate Marshawn Kneeland. pic.twitter.com/OvnKGQ78nz — NFL (@NFL) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons reflects on former teammate Marshawn Kneeland

Parsons spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys before being traded to the Packers ahead of the 2025 season. He was in Dallas during Kneeland’s rookie year in 2024.

Kneeland made a big special teams play for the Cowboys last Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals. After Sam Williams blocked a punt, Kneeland chased down the ball and recovered it in the end zone. It was Dallas’ first score of the game. He died just three days later at the age of 24.

The Cowboys made waves by trading Parsons to Green Bay this summer. The All-Pro’s addition boosted the Packers’ Super Bowl odds. And his impact on the team’s defense has been undeniable.

The Packers kept a high-flying Eagles’ offense in check on Monday night. While Jalen Hurts didn’t take a sack, Green Bay’s pressure forced the quarterback to scramble out of the pocket or release passes prematurely.

However, despite the strong defensive effort, the Packers’ offense struggled against Philadelphia. The Eagles ultimately won Week 10's Monday Night Football matchup 10-7.