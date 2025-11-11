The Dallas Cowboys will welcome back one of their most vital defensive leaders at a crucial point in the season. After free safety Malik Hooker missed over a month due to a toe injury, he is on track to return for the team’s Week 11 matchup. He, of course, is known as the “quarterback” of the Cowboys’ defense and gives Dallas a much-needed spark on the back end. Hooker's presence could not come soon enough for a defense that has looked uncharacteristically vulnerable during his absence.

Hooker has been out since Week 4. That's when he suffered a toe injury in the Cowboys’ tie against the Green Bay Packers. Placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter, he’s now made steady progress toward a full return. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones underscored Hooker’s importance earlier this week, telling 105.3 The Fan, “Getting Hooker back is going to be a big deal. He’s the quarterback back there, and he’ll make a big difference.”

Hooker’s range, instincts, and leadership have been sorely missed. That's especially true with the defense surrendering multiple explosive plays in recent weeks. His return, potentially alongside fellow CB Shavin Revel Jr, could give the Cowboys a rejuvenated secondary. That would be perfect as they make a push toward playoff positioning. For a Dallas defense seeking identity and consistency, their “quarterback” might be exactly what brings it back.

The Cowboys will look to rebound from their 27-17 Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals when they travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11. Dallas’ defense has struggled mightily against the run. Cowboys fans hope Hooker’s return helps stabilize the secondary and improve communication across all three levels.

The offense, led by Dak Prescott and his deep receiving corps, faces a Bears defense that’s coming off a five-turnover performance against the Bengals. Sure, the Cowboys’ aerial attack should find opportunities against Chicago’s secondary. However, minimizing mistakes and converting in the red zone will be key if Dallas wants to get back in the win column.